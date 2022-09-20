Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine breaks his silence after being publicly accused of cheating on his pregnant wife of eight years

The singer is already married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo and the pair is presently gearing up to welcome their third child.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

By: Mohnish Singh

On Monday, Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a video on TikTok alleging that she and the Maroon 5 singer, Adam Levin, were having an affair. The singer is already married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo for eight years and the pair is presently gearing up to welcome their third child. They are already parents to Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

Hours after Stroh’s video went viral on social media, Levine, 43, has broken his silence after he was publicly accused of cheating on Prinsloo.

He posted to Instagram on Tuesday morning: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

The singer continued: “In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

While accusing the singer, Stroh did not provide any specific dates as to when the alleged relationship took place. However, she did share screenshots of apparent Instagram DMs from the musician, including a note from April after she claimed they would stop speaking.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Mani Ratnam says pandemic cannot be an excuse for making bad films: ‘Our job is…
Entertainment
Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 crosses a whopping 100 million+ viewing minutes on ZEE5
TELEVISION
From Rajiv Adatia and Meera Deosthale to Vishal Singh and Shivam Sharma, celebs ask Namish…
Hollywood News
Fabien Frankel reveals he spent seven months planning one House of the Dragon s*x scene:…
News
Gujarati film Chhello Show is India’s official entry for Oscars 2023
Hollywood News
Warner Bros didn’t allow Zack Snyder to use the iconic Superman score in Henry Cavill’s…
Hollywood News
Kate Winslet rushed to hospital after falling accident on ‘Lee’ set
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi dismisses reports of being injured in stone pelting during shooting
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at United Nations SDG Moment: Global solidarity more important than…
Entertainment
‘I’m not saying all Britishers are villains’: S Rajamouli responds to claims that…
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor’s American doppelganger eyeing a career in Bollywood, netizens say, ‘You gotta…
Hollywood News
‘You know what? I made Titanic’: James Cameron recalls using his clout to…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Mani Ratnam says pandemic cannot be an excuse for making…
Why you should eat fewer carbs
Canelo Alvarez reveals he was ‘scared’ after seeing Amir Khan…
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine breaks his silence after being…
‘The toxic messages of hate and fake news being spread…
Daily multivitamin supplement may protect against dementia – Study