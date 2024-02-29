  • Thursday, February 29, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Mark Zuckerberg arrives in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be traditional and grand.

Mark Zuckerberg with wife Priscilla Chan (Image source: ANI Photo)

By: Mohnish Singh

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Zuckerberg arrived along with his wife Priscilla Chan and the couple received a warm welcome at the airport with white garlands and a traditional dance performance.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

The guests are making their way to be part of Anant and Radhika’s wedding celebrations.

Earlier in the day, Pop sensation Rihanna, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and American singer and songwriter J Brown arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

Apart from J Brown, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone also reached Jamnagar.

On Wednesday, the Ambani family organised ‘anna seva’ to seek the blessings of the local community for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After the meal, the attendees enjoyed traditional folk music. Famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his singing.

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be traditional and grand.

Guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities. The guests at the occasion will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

The guest list also includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd, and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, Former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to be in Jamnagar.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Sabyasachi Mukherjee unveils lipstick line that celebrates Indian heritage
NEWS
Hollywood remake of ‘Drishyam’ in the works
NEWS
From ‘Heeramandi’ to ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, Netflix India announces 2024 slate
NEWS
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy
FILM
Meghna Gulzar: ‘Every film finds its audience’
Entertainment
Tributes paid to Mike Allbut who presented Asian content on BBC radio
NEWS
Saira Choudhry, Jason Manford to join cast of BBC’s ‘Waterloo Road’
NEWS
‘The Watchers’: Trailer for Ishana Night Shyamalan’s debut film out
NEWS
Bollywood star Nora Fatehi signs with Warner Music
NEWS
Trailer for Hindi podcast ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine’ out
NEWS
Salman Khan teams up with art company to make his paintings accessible
NEWS
Ayushmann attends UNICEF India’s Radio4Child Awards 2024
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW