Yash Raj Films announces Mardaani 3 on franchise’s 10th anniversary

Rani Mukerji set to reprise her role as fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy

Rani Mukerji (Photo: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

YASH RAJ FILMS (YRF) announced on Thursday (22) that a third installment in the action thriller franchise Mardaani, led by Rani Mukerji, is currently in development.

The announcement coincides with the 10th anniversary of the release of the original Mardaani film, which was directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar.

Mukerji is set to return as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in this upcoming chapter, which YRF teased in a new video as “coming soon.”

In an Instagram post, YRF expressed their gratitude to fans: “10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits… Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired… again… thanks to you. #RaniMukerji”

Released on August 22, 2014, Mardaani was both a commercial and critical hit. Its success spawned a sequel, titled Mardaani 2. The 2019 film was directed by debutant director Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first film. (PTI)