Paris 2024: India’s Manu Bhaker wins bronze in women’s 10m air pistol

Bronze medalist Manu Bhaker poses on the podium during the Women’s 10m Air Pistol Final medal ceremony. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

Manu Bhaker ended India’s 13-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by winning a bronze in the 10m air pistol event at the Paris Games on Sunday. She became the first Indian markswoman to finish on the podium in this event.

The last time India won shooting medals at the Olympics was in the 2012 London edition when Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang clinched bronze in rapid-fire pistol and 10m air rifle, respectively. Indian shooting saw two Olympics without a medal before the 22-year-old Manu Bhaker secured the bronze with a score of 221.7.

Korea’s Kim Yeji won the silver with a score of 241.3, while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh took the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

Bhaker was competing in her second Olympics after not winning a medal in the previous edition.

“After Tokyo, I was very disappointed and it took me a very long time to overcome that. Frankly speaking, I really can’t explain how good I am feeling today,” Bhaker said, referring to her Tokyo campaign, which ended in tears after her pistol malfunctioned during the qualification of the same event.

“I was fighting with all the energy I have. Really grateful that I could win the bronze. I read the Bhagwat Gita and always tried to do what I am supposed to do, left everything else to God. We can’t fight destiny,” added the world champion in the 25m pistol event.

(With inputs from PTI)