BADMINTON

Paris 2024: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen enters men’s singles quarters

Lakshya Sen follows Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth, who reached the quarter-finals in the London and Rio Olympics in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

Currently ranked 22, Sen will face 12th seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

India’s Lakshya Sen won a straight-game victory over HS Prannoy to become the third male player from India to reach the quarter-finals of the Olympics badminton competition on Thursday.

The 22-year-old from Almora in Uttar Pradesh, a Commonwealth Games champion and a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, secured a 21-12 21-6 win over world No. 13 Prannoy in a 39-minute pre-quarter-final match.

Sen follows Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth, who reached the quarter-finals in the London and Rio Olympics in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

Currently ranked 22, Sen will face 12th seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals.

“I think having tough matches gives you confidence. I am now ready to go deep into the tournament. It will be a tricky match against Chou, I have to go and recover well and give my 100 per cent,” Sen said after the match.

Sen maintained steady defence and mixed his attack well. Prannoy, who played a three-game match the previous evening, looked tired and offered little resistance in the 39-minute contest.

This match marked the end of Prannoy’s campaign, who had recovered from a bout of Chikungunya to compete in his first Olympics.

Sen started strong, leading 7-4, and maintained control as Prannoy struggled. Sen comfortably closed out the opening game.

In the second game, Sen quickly wrapped up the contest after leading throughout.

(With inputs from PTI)

