Manoj Bajpayee ‘honored’ to be part of India Pavilion inauguration in Berlin

The 74th Berlinale runs from February 15 to February 24.

Manoj Bajpayee (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

India’s Ambassador to Germany Harish Parvathaneni inaugurated the India Pavilion at the 2024 Berlinale. Present alongside were actor Manoj Bajpayee, Director of the European Film Market, Dennis Ruh, and Director of the Tagore Centre Trisha Saklecha.

Taking to X, Bajpayee shared a few pictures from the event and wrote, “Honored to be part of the inaugural ceremony at the India Pavilion in Berlin alongside H.E. Mr. Parvathaneni Harish, Ambassador of India to Germany, fostering cultural exchange and cinematic collaborations.”

The Embassy of India in Berlin, Germany wrote on X, “#AmbHarishParvathaneni inaugurated the India pavilion at the @berlinale Film Festival 2024. Those present at the event included Mr @BajpayeeManoj and Mr Dennis Ruh, Director @efm_berlinale and other Indian film industry professionals.”

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy, is all set to premiere in one of the key competitive sections of the Berlinale.

This is only the second Indian film in the previous 30 years to premiere in one of Berlinale’s important competitive sections.

Bajpayee earlier shared, “Joining the cast of The Fable has been a remarkable experience. Working with a creative mind like Raam Reddy and participating in an A-festival backed by an international production house for the first time has been incredibly inspiring. Our film’s presence at Berlinale signifies the global reach and artistic caliber of Indian storytelling.”

The film is backed by veteran producer Sunmim Park.

It also features Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, and Tillotama Shome, along with debutant Hiral Sidhu and child actor Awan Pookot.

