  • Monday, March 06, 2023
Manisha celebrates Holi with family and close friends in Nepal

The actress will soon be seen in her next upcoming web series Heeramandi.

Manisha Koirala with her family and friends

By: Mohnish Singh

Manisha Koirala is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses from the ’90s. However even today, it’s still impossible to find an actress, who can effortlessly showcase both grace and sensuality simultaneously on the big screen.

Manisha Koirala is one of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood who belongs to a politically prominent Nepalese family.

She took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share a photo with her family and close friends on the occasion of Holi. Holi is a vibrant and colourful festival and it becomes more special when celebrated with family and friends in your hometown.

The super-talented actress has taken a small break from the shoots to celebrate Holi with her family and close friends in her hometown Nepal.

The actress has shared a picture as a story on her Instagram page. In the picture, Manisha can be seen enjoying herself with her mom, dad, brother, sister-in-law, aunty, and some close friends. All of them put on colourful tikka to start their holiday celebration.

Manisha was last seen in the Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada, and now, this beautiful actress will be seen in her next upcoming web series Heeramandi.

Eastern Eye

