Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 435,758
Total Cases 32,512,366
Today's Fatalities 648
Today's Cases 37,593
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 435,758
Total Cases 32,512,366
Today's Fatalities 648
Today's Cases 37,593

Entertainment

Mani Ratnam, Shankar and 8 other Tamil filmmakers launch a new production company

Mani Ratnam (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kollywood is one of the leading film producing industries in India, which has produced several notable films over the years. Just like Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, Tamil cinema has also grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years. And if reports doing the rounds are to be believed, some of the prominent Tamil filmmakers have launched a new production company which will help the industry gain more prominence in times to come.

According to reports, filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Shankar have started a production company Rain on Films Private Limited. Vetrimaaran, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Lingusamy, Mysskin, Poo Sasi, Vasanth Balan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Balaji Sakthivel, and AR Murugadoss are also partners of the new production banner, as per reports.

We hear that the production house has been registered officially. All filmmakers will be jointly producing a number of films and streaming shows under Rain on Films Private Limited.

The production house has been launched with an objective to provide a platform for engaging and innovative stories and where unique ideas of young talents will be encouraged and nurtured.

From what we hear filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for helming Kaithi (2019) and Master (2021), will be directing the first film to be made under Rain on Films. The cast and crew of the untitled project will be officially announced later.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratman is presently busy wrapping up his much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan. The high-profile period drama features an ensemble cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Jayaram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in prominent roles, and Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, and Sobhita Dhulipala in supporting roles.

Shankar, on the other hand, is set to team up with Ram Charan for an untitled film. He is also expected to wrap up his much-delayed film Indian 2 soon. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sarita Choudhury on her two-decade-long career in the West: It’s been a long journey. One…
Entertainment
Kabir Khan: Mughals were the original nation-builders
Entertainment
Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed starrer Venom: Let There Be Carnage reportedly pushed to 2022
Entertainment
Mira Nair speaks at KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival panel
Entertainment
Anniyan producer claims he wasn’t informed about the film being remade in Hindi with Ranveer…
Entertainment
Samantha Akkineni on The Family Man 2 controversy: If some of them still have any…
Entertainment
Lost: Yami Gautam wraps up the shooting of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s directorial
Entertainment
Bangarraju: Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starrer goes on the floors
Entertainment
Exclusive! Prateek Kuhad on being a multitasker: This is the only way I…
Entertainment
Matrix 4 starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas titled The Matrix: Resurrections
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre ‘deals with the theme of Purgatory’, reveals producer Anand…
Entertainment
Salman Khan set for an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s next Telugu film
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mani Ratnam, Shankar and 8 other Tamil filmmakers launch a…
Sarita Choudhury on her two-decade-long career in the West: It’s…
Kabir Khan: Mughals were the original nation-builders
Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed starrer Venom: Let There Be…
Mira Nair speaks at KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival…
Anniyan producer claims he wasn’t informed about the film being…