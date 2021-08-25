Mani Ratnam, Shankar and 8 other Tamil filmmakers launch a new production company

Mani Ratnam (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kollywood is one of the leading film producing industries in India, which has produced several notable films over the years. Just like Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, Tamil cinema has also grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years. And if reports doing the rounds are to be believed, some of the prominent Tamil filmmakers have launched a new production company which will help the industry gain more prominence in times to come.

According to reports, filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Shankar have started a production company Rain on Films Private Limited. Vetrimaaran, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Lingusamy, Mysskin, Poo Sasi, Vasanth Balan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Balaji Sakthivel, and AR Murugadoss are also partners of the new production banner, as per reports.

We hear that the production house has been registered officially. All filmmakers will be jointly producing a number of films and streaming shows under Rain on Films Private Limited.

The production house has been launched with an objective to provide a platform for engaging and innovative stories and where unique ideas of young talents will be encouraged and nurtured.

From what we hear filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for helming Kaithi (2019) and Master (2021), will be directing the first film to be made under Rain on Films. The cast and crew of the untitled project will be officially announced later.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratman is presently busy wrapping up his much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan. The high-profile period drama features an ensemble cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Jayaram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in prominent roles, and Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, and Sobhita Dhulipala in supporting roles.

Shankar, on the other hand, is set to team up with Ram Charan for an untitled film. He is also expected to wrap up his much-delayed film Indian 2 soon. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.