Maneesh Sharma to direct Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3?

In 2012, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif teamed up for Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. After five years, in 2017, the makers came up with the sequel titled Tiger Zinda Hai which was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and now, there have been a lot of reports about Tiger 3.

It was said that Kabir Khan might direct the third instalment of the franchise. However, the filmmaker denied the reports and said, “If I had to do Tiger 3, wouldn’t I have directed Tiger Zinda Hai? Sequels can be bigger and better, but as a storyteller, I don’t get excited by them.”

However, now according to a report in Mid-day, Aditya Chopra has decided that Maneesh Sharma will direct Tiger 3. A source told the tabloid, “Adi sir wants a new director for every edition so that it has a distinct voice. The producer has finalised Maneesh as he believes he will bring a new dimension to the actioner. Adi sir and Jaideep Sahni have developed the story and screenplay. It is expected to be Salman Khan’s biggest film in terms of scale, and will be shot across various countries.”

YRF completes 50 years this year and it is said that in September they will be announcing many projects. Tiger 3 is also expected to be announced at that time. The source said, “The film is likely to be announced on Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary on September 27. The plan may be altered depending on how the crisis plays out in the coming weeks.”

Well, we are sure fans of Salman and Katrina are super excited to watch them as Tiger and Zoya once again.