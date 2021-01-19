Man charged in the killing of Indian-American store clerk in the US - EasternEye
Trending Now

Man charged in the killing of Indian-American store clerk in the US


Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

THE alleged suspect was charged in the shooting death of Indian-American store clerk in Hazelton, Pennsylvania.



Last week, the Luzerne County district attorney’s office said that criminal charges including homicide have been filed against suspect Jafet Rodriguez for the alleged murder of Ashokkumar Patel in December last year.

According to a press statement, the suspect Rodriguez entered the store at Craig’s Food Mart, where Patel was working, dressed in a red sweatshirt, black gloves, and a black face mask with white smiling teeth design.

Rodriguez shoved Patel into a closet and fired a single gunshot to Patel’s head and neck area causing Patel to collapse to the ground. The suspect then rushed to an area behind the counter, and stole more than $14,000 which the investigators determined later, and fled the store.



Patel crawled to the counter and dialed 911 from his cellphone but succumbed to the injury before he could inform authorities of the incident, the statement further said.

GPS data on Rodriguez’s cell phone demonstrated that he traveled from his home, to Craig’s Food Mart, and then back to his home around the time of Patel’s murder.

He then left his home carrying a trash bag and drove to 410 E. Diamond Avenue, where Rodriguez owned and operated an auto detailing business.



On January 8, 2021, Hazleton City Police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant at 410 E. Diamond Avenue. Inside of a trash bag, investigators found the same red sweatshirt, black gloves, and a black face mask with the white smiling teeth design, the press release said.

Rodriguez has been in police custody since his arrest on the possession of drug charges on December 19, 2020.












Most Popular

Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan to team up for a big-ticket entertainer?

New Year, new rules: UK begins post-Brexit future

Trump's COVID bill delay leaves millions of desperate Americans in limbo

Working out how to help Asians hike activity levels

Anushka and Virat appeal to paparazzi to not click their daughter’s picture



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×