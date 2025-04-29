Man charged with murder after Asian man fatally stabbed in Twickenham

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Twickenham, south-west London.

The incident occurred on the night of Saturday, 26 April 2025, when police were called to Ellerman Avenue at 23:39 BST. Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Harpal Singh Roopra with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Roopra was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Mr Roopra’s family is being supported by specially trained officers during this difficult time.

On Sunday, 27 April, police charged 45-year-old George Luka, of Ellerman Avenue, Twickenham, with murder in connection with the incident. He is due to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 28 April.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place in due course to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident. However, officers are continuing their investigation and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The Met Police are urging witnesses or those with relevant footage from the area around the time of the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 8654/26APR. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command.