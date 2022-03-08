Mammootty joins shoot of Akhil Akkineni’s Agent

Agent Poster (Photo credit: AK Entertainment)

By: Mohnish Singh

Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Monday joined the cast of the forthcoming Telugu film Agent. Mounted on a huge scale, the spy-thriller stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead role.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the upcoming film is produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

The official Twitter account of AK Entertainments shared a poster featuring the 70-year-old actor, who reportedly plays a military officer in the film.

“A stalwart of Indian cinema who paved his own path with discipline and dedication. Megastar Mammootty joins the shoot of Agent. Can’t wait to witness the magic on sets,” the tweet read.

Agent, first announced in 2020, kick-started its production last year.

Mammootty can be currently seen in his latest release, a Malayalam action thriller Bheeshma Parvam (2021). The film has been doing phenomenal business ever since entering cinemas on March 3, 2021. It has broken several box office records within a week of its theatrical release.

The cast and crew of Agent congratulated the actor on the huge success of Bheeshma Parvam with a sweet gesture and shared a heart-warming clip of it on social media. The short clip began with the actor getting out of his car, after which he was felicitated with a bouquet of red roses. He was then presented with a cake, on which one could see Mammootty’s character from Bheeshma Parvam. The cake read, “Bheeshma Parvam success”.

Apart from Agent, the actor will also be seen in Puzhu and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which will be directed by Jallikattu helmer Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Agent has music by Hip Hop Thamizha, cinematography by Ragul Herian Dharuman, editing by Naveen Nooli, and art direction by Avinash Kolla.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.