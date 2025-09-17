Malaika Arora turns lifelong criticism into strength saying being called "too bold" is now the crown she proudly wears​

Highlights:

The star revealed she was constantly judged for her career and clothing choices.

Malaika said she felt free when she stopped explaining herself to others.

She now sees confidence as moving forward with grace despite self-doubt.

The actor and model insists the only narrative that matters is her own.

Malaika Arora has defiantly addressed the lifetime of criticism she has faced for her personal and professional choices. The actor and model, known for her impeccable fitness and fashion sense, said being labelled “too bold” is something she now wears as a crown. In a new interview, she opened up about her journey to unshakeable self-acceptance and shutting out the noise.

Malaika Arora reveals judgement made her stronger and shaped her boldness Getty Images





What has Malaika Arora said about the criticism she faces?

It seems there is very little Malaika has not been judged for. She laid it all out in a chat with The Hindustan Times, stating, “I was judged for my career, my clothes, my relationships, you name it.” That constant scrutiny from the public and media would be enough to make anyone second-guess themselves.

But her approach changed completely when she decided to stop engaging with it. She called the moment she quit explaining herself the moment she truly felt liberated. Her philosophy is pretty straightforward now: “The only narrative that matters is the one you write for yourself.” It is a powerful shift from being defined to doing the defining.

Malaika Arora owns every label from bold to outspoken and calls them her strength Getty Images





How does Malaika Arora respond to being called 'too much'?

Honestly, she has turned it into a strength. Those very criticisms have become a part of her identity, and she owns them completely. “I have been called too bold, too outspoken, too everything. And honestly? I wear it like a crown now,” she stated.

She even has a sharp, modern clapback for her detractors: “If I am ‘too much’ for someone, they are probably not enough for me.” This mindset is not just for show. It feeds into everything she does, from her fashion collaborations to her fitness brand. She has never followed a template, believing real confidence is when you “stop performing for the world and start living for yourself.”

Malaika Arora insists the only story that matters is the one she writes herself Getty Images





Does Malaika Arora ever experience self-doubt?

Absolutely. It is a reminder that confidence is not about being bulletproof. She is human, after all. Malaika was candid about the fact that self-doubt “never really disappears,” admitting there are days she questions herself just like anyone else. The key difference now is how she handles those moments. Instead of meting out self-criticism, she practises kindness. For her, confidence is not the absence of doubt but the ability to “move forward with grace despite it.”

This nuanced take is a far cry from the perfect, curated images we often see, making her stance all the more relatable to her fans who navigate their own insecurities.

Malaika Arora says she stopped explaining herself and found true freedom Getty Images





What is the core of Malaika Arora's confident mindset?

It all boils down to ownership. Her recent work as the face of a beauty campaign titled Own It felt less like a job and more like telling her own life story. She has had to fight labels and expectations her entire career. This is not about arrogance; it is about a quiet certainty in her own choices.





Whether it is balancing motherhood with her career or navigating public relationships, she trusts her gut. Her message is clear: stop letting outside opinions write your story. The greatest freedom comes from writing it yourself, unapologetically and on your own terms.