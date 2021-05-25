Website Logo
  Tuesday, May 25, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 307,231
Total Cases 26,948,874
Today's Fatalities 3,511
Today's Cases 196,427
Makers design a special entry scene for Salman Khan as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers of Pathan are yet to announce the film officially but it has already become one of the hugely anticipated films of 2022. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will mark the return of Shah Rukh Khan onto the silver screen after a long gap of four years. The superstar has not done any film after the debacle of his home production Zero in 2018.

Apart from the fact that Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, what makes Pathan highly awaited is Salman Khan’s entry in the film as Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. From what we hear that both the actors will be taking on the Russian mafia in a crucial action-packed sequence, wherein Salman Khan makes an appearance as Tiger.

The makers have reportedly designed a special scene to introduce the Sultan (2016) actor’s character in the film. “Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand have designed a special introductory scene for Salman in the film and it is sure to convert the cinema hall into a live cricket stadium. There is a proper build-up and urgency before he makes an entry as Tiger, hanging on a helicopter, up in the air with the Tiger theme playing in the background. It is a grand entry scene, followed by a prolonged 20-minute action and chase to defeat the baddie with SRK, who is trapped,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

Apart from the reunion of SRK and Salman, Pathan has several other interesting highlights, including the fact that the makers have shot its climax on the top of Burj Khalifa with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Padukone and Abraham play two other important characters in the big-ticket venture.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

