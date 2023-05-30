Website Logo
  Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to launch new Tim Hortons Dream Cookies

Ramakrishnan is presently waiting for the premiere of Never Have I Ever Season 4.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, is set to promote new Tim Hortons Dream Cookies. The Canada-based coffee chain has partnered with the actress to launch three new Dream Cookies flavours on 21 June 2023.

Tim Hortons chief marketing officer Hope Bagozzi said: “We’re really proud to have a true Tims fan in Maitreyi joining us in introducing Dream Cookies to Canadians. Cookies have always been a classic menu item at Tims but our Dream Cookies elevate and reinvent the category for us. They’re a delicious treat to celebrate your every day and share with friends and family. We can’t wait for everyone to try them.”

Ramakrishnan, who is presently waiting for the premiere of Never Have I Ever Season 4, said: “I’ve always loved Tim Hortons and Tims cookies were something my family always shared together, so I’m super excited to be helping introduce Dream Cookies to Canadians. I tweeted last year that I’d missed Tims while I was away from home and that led to a super fun experience visiting the Tim Hortons Test Kitchen in Toronto with my brother and mom.

“We all got to have a sneak peek of the Dream Cookies recipes that were still being developed. I was already obsessed with the cookies at Tims, but these Dream Cookies are just beyond.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

