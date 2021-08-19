Mahira Khan calls for strict action against culprits of Lahore incident

Mahira Khan (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is shocked to hear about the terrifying incident where a woman was molested by a mob of 400 men at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. She has demanded strict action against those involved in the incident.

The Raees (2017) actress took to Twitter and expressed her anguish over the ghastly incident. “I cannot believe what I just saw! I have said it before and I will say it again – make an example out of these men!” she wrote.

In another tweet, the actress said, “Damn I am sorry… I keep forgetting – it was Her fault! Poor 400 men… they could not help it.”

Reports about violence against women keep surfacing in Pakistani media every now and then. The particular incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman, tearing off her clothes and tossing her in the air as she went to the historic Minar-e-Pakistan with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

Police have registered a case against 400 people allegedly involved in the incident. PTI quoted officials as saying that the girl was still traumatised by the incident and broke into tears while registering her FIR.

“We were shooting the clip when a good number of youngsters started teasing me. They were joined by more and more. Seeing the suspects harassing me, the security guard of the Minar-i-Pakistan Park opened the central gate to let her enter to take shelter. When I crossed the gate and entered the park, the suspects came after me. They tore my clothes and molested me. They dragged and tossed me up in the air for fun. They also beat my team members, and used abusive language,” said the girl.