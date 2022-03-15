Website Logo
  Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Entertainment

Mahesh Babu launches the trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s Mishan Impossible

Mishan Impossible (Photo credit: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu on Tuesday launched the trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Mishan Impossible. Directed by Swaroop RSJ, the film is made under the banner of Matinee Entertainment. The Maharshi (2019) actor also wished the team ahead of the film’s release.

The trailer of Mishan Impossible begins with Pannu, who essays the role of an investigative journalist, saying, “A corrupt politician is habituated to the cycle of arrest, influence, and bail.” When she and her team feel that it is next to impossible to carry out a mission, they take the help of three kids who try to capture India’s Most Wanted Criminal Dawood Ibrahim to become rich in a short time. How they accomplish their mission forms the crux of the story.

This film is based on an incredible real-life event. But, as the trailer shows, director Swaroop RSJ has commercialized the concept with his writing. The film promises to have all the commercial ingredients that the audience sees in a film. Mishan Impossible will enter theatres on April 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is presently waiting for the release of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, co-starring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. Directed by Parasuram, the romantic comedy film hits the marquee on 12 May.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

