Maharaja Drinks: How a father-son duo is putting Indian spirits on the global map

The business was born out of a recognition of the limited presence of Indian premium spirits abroad

Meet the Duo Behind Maharaja Drinks Taking Indian Spirits Global

The company has ambitious plans to expand further, bringing its exquisite range of beverages to new markets

Maharaja Drinks
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 22, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Maharaja Drinks, established in 2023 by Ipe Jacob and his son Adam Jacob, is a London‑based company aiming to introduce a curated selection of premium Indian spirits, wines, beers and fancies to the UK and European markets. The brand currently offers Indian whiskies, rums and vodkas sourced from independent distilleries across India, alongside carefully chosen Indian wines, craft beers and speciality liqueurs.

Speaking to Eastern Eye, Adam Jacob explained that the business was born out of a recognition of the limited presence of Indian premium spirits abroad. "We noticed a significant gap," he said. "There were very few authentic Indian products available on international shelves, especially at the premium end of the market."

In the early stages, both Adam and Ipe Jacob travelled extensively across India, meeting producers, exploring plantations, and visiting distilleries. According to Adam, their aim was to establish direct relationships with suppliers and personally assess production quality. "Authenticity and craftsmanship are our priorities. We want to represent the rich traditions behind each product," he said.

Maharaja Drinks positions itself around storytelling and provenanceMaharaja Drinks

Maharaja Drinks currently features brands such as Pipa Rum, a spiced rum made from jaggery, and Ayam Agave, marketed as India's first 100% agave spirit. The latter recently debuted in the UK and was reported by The Grocer as a "category first" for Indian spirits abroad.

The launch of Maharaja Drinks coincides with growing international interest in Indian spirits. Data from IWSR Drinks Market Analysis shows that Indian whisky exports rose by 18% in 2023, with the UK, Australia and parts of Europe emerging as key destinations (IWSR 2024). While Indian brands like Amrut and Rampur have led this trend, newer players like Maharaja Drinks aim to carve out space by offering a broader range beyond whisky.

However, Maharaja Drinks remains a small player. The company has not released any official sales figures or market share data. Adam Jacob stated that they are currently building distribution partnerships and focusing on "organic, sustainable growth" rather than rapid expansion.

According to a 2024 Euromonitor International report, the global premium spirits market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the next five years, with younger consumers driving demand for authentic and craft products (Euromonitor Spirits Report 2024). This industry context presents an opportunity, but also steep competition, especially from more established global brands.

Maharaja Drinks positions itself around storytelling and provenance. Each product comes with detailed information about its production, regional ingredients, and heritage. "We believe today's consumers want to know the story behind what they drink," said Adam. "It’s not just about flavour anymore."

The company also emphasises its commitment to ethical and sustainable practices, although no third-party certifications or independent sustainability audits have yet been cited. "We work with partners who are committed to traditional, environmentally-conscious methods," Adam said, but added that sustainability remains a "work in progress" as the business scales.

Despite its early stage, Maharaja Drinks has already made moves to build visibility. The brand recently participated in the London Wine and Spirits Fair, one of the major trade events in the sector. Adam said events like this are crucial to their strategy: "We are targeting buyers who are curious, open-minded, and looking for something new to offer their customers."

Looking ahead, Maharaja Drinks plans to expand its range to include gins and possibly liqueurs, depending on demand. The company is also exploring e-commerce platforms and collaborations with high-end hospitality venues to raise brand visibility.

"There’s still a lot of education needed around Indian spirits," Adam acknowledged. "We are prepared for a slow build. This is about building credibility over time."

For now, Maharaja Drinks is focusing on solidifying its initial markets in the UK, Germany, and France. No major investment announcements have been made, and the business remains family-run and privately funded.

While it is early days, Maharaja Drinks represents part of a broader movement: Indian spirits stepping onto the global premium stage, not just as curiosities, but as credible, quality offerings. Whether it can translate niche appeal into mainstream success will depend on execution, brand positioning, and an evolving global palate.

ayam agave, craft drinks, greener practices, indian spirits, innovation, premium beverages, sustainability, tradition with modernity, maharaja drinks

