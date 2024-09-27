  • Friday, September 27, 2024
Maharaja Drinks launches Indian blends in UK

Maharaja Drinks, established last year by a group of friends, aims to bring authentic Indian drinks to the UK market by sourcing them directly from India.

The company will offer a range of Indian wines, beers, and spirits like whisky, rum, gin, and vodka, as well as teas and coffees from India. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

A NEW company focused on introducing Indian-made drinks, ranging from wines and beers to teas and coffees, has been launched in London.

The company promotes organic certification, sustainable production, and eco-friendly packaging and transport methods. “Our mission is to shake up what UK drinks enthusiasts understand of both India and its rich array of crafted drinks,” said Ipe Jacob, co-founder of Maharaja Drinks.

Jacob added that while they expect interest from UK-born Indians, they also aim to attract younger generations, such as Gen Z and millennials, with their premium products, which include healthy drinks and lower-alcohol options.

Maharaja Drinks Emporium Ltd, registered in the UK, noted that India is the third-largest market for alcoholic beverages globally, with its domestic growth driving new exports over the last five years. The company will offer a range of Indian wines, beers, and spirits like whisky, rum, gin, and vodka, as well as teas and coffees from India.

“At last, a variety of incredible Indian products are available in the UK. Maharaja Drinks has curated its range with deep knowledge and care, offering what I believe is the very best,” said Cyrus Todiwala, an Indian chef, during the launch event at London’s Cafe Spice Namaste.

Maharaja Drinks is also introducing UK-firsts like Borécha, a non-alcoholic beverage brand from India, and Maka Di, a craft beer from Goa.

“The rise of Indian cuisine in the UK has highlighted the business potential for Indian wines in the food and beverage sector,” said Kiran Patil of Reveilo Wines, one of Maharaja Drinks’ suppliers. He expressed hope that their partnership would meet the growing demand for Indian wines.

Muskan Khanna of Tea ‘N’ Teas noted that while Indian teas are often associated with Darjeeling and Assam, their brand aims to showcase teas from other Indian regions, demonstrating that high-quality teas can come from various parts of India.

(With inputs from PTI)

