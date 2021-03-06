Maha Samudram: First look of Sharwanand from the film unveiled on his birthday

By Murtuza Iqbal







There’s a trend down South that first look posters, teasers, and songs of a film are unveiled on the birthday of the actors featuring in it. Today, actor Sharwanand celebrates his 37th birthday, and the makers of his upcoming film Maha Samudram have shared the first look of the actor from the movie.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who is also a part of the film, took to Twitter to wish Sharwanand and share the first look poster. She tweeted, “Happy birthday Sharwa… have a super year! @ImSharwanand From our tale of #ImmeasurableLove Unveiling the fierce first look of @ImSharwanand from #MahaSamudram https://youtu.be/IyjAp0-s0ng.”

Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, Maha Samudram also stars Siddharth and Anu Emmanuel. The movie is slated to release on 19th August 2021. It is a bilingual shot in Tamil and Telugu.

Well, today on Sharwanand’s birthday, the title poster of his movie Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu has also been released. He took to Twitter to share it with his fans.

The actor tweeted, “Here’s the Title Poster of my next, #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu @iamRashmika #TirumalaKishore @SLVCinemasOffl.”







Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and it will be directed by Tirumala Kishore.

Apart from Maha Samudram and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, Sharwanand also has a film titled Sreekaram lined-up. The movie is slated to release on 11th March 2021 and it also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead role.





