Mae Muller set to represent UK at Eurovision Song Contest 2023

The UK is set to host this year’s contest on behalf of Ukraine in Liverpool in May.

Mae Muller (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Singer-songwriter Mae Muller has been announced to represent the United Kingdom at Eurovision Song Contest 2023. The 25-year-old Londoner will perform her track “I Wrote A Song” at the competition in May.

Muller, who was born in 1997, the year the UK last won, hopes to follow the success of last year’s runner-up, Sam Ryder, and finally bringing the title back to the UK.

Sharing her excitement, she told the media, “To compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.”

She further added, “I am a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin. Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leaderboard.”

Adding that she was aware she had a lot to live up to, Muller said, “This is obviously such a level up from anything I have ever done, and I can really feel it. You’ve got to go big and you’ve got to do it right.”

Muller has previously had a US Top 10 hit with her platinum-selling single, “Better Days,” which was even nominated at last year’s MTV EMAs and VMAs. Her music has been streamed millions of times on YouTube and reached more than 2bn streams and 5.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The UK is set to host this year’s contest on behalf of Ukraine in Liverpool in May.

Stay tuned for more updates!