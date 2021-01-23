Madhur Bhandarkar signs Prateik Babbar for his next India Lockdown - EasternEye
Trending Now

Madhur Bhandarkar signs Prateik Babbar for his next India Lockdown


Prateik Babbar (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Prateik Babbar (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



National Film Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is set to begin production on his next film, India Lockdown. As the title suggests itself, India Lockdown is a pandemic-themed film centering on the plight of people during the pandemic and how the unprecedented lockdown impacted their daily life.

After officially announcing the film last year, Bhandarkar recently finalised the lead cast for the same. Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi, Aahana Kumra, Zarin Shihab, and Ayeesha Aimen have been signed on to play important roles in the forthcoming film. The filmmaker has also roped in Prateik Babbar to join the ensemble cast and essay a key character.

In an interview during the early stages of lockdown, Bhandarkar had shared his thoughts on the Coronavirus pandemic. “I was saddened to see the plight of migrant workers across India. As filmmakers, we are all contributing to fight this unexpected crisis. The time has come for everyone to unite and put humanity first,” he said.



The acclaimed filmmaker took to his Instagram handle earlier today and shared a couple of pictures from the ‘muhurat’ ceremony of the film and tagged the entire cast and crew. In another post, he shared a teaser poster of his hugely anticipated film.

Apart from calling the shots, Bhandarkar will also produce the film under his banner Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures. He has announced that the film is set to mount the shooting floor next week.

The filmmaker is known for directing such notable Hindi films as Chandni Bar (2001), Page 3 (2005), Traffic Signal (2007), and Fashion (2008).



Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.










Most Popular

Bangladesh moves second group of Rohingya refugees to remote island

Family praises Pakistan's bid to stop release of Daniel Pearl murderers

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha UK wins Threlford Memorial Cup

British GPs advised to use extra Pfizer doses ‘at their discretion’

Southee leads New Zealand charge to have Pakistan on the ropes



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×