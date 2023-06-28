M Night Shyamalan shares details about new film ‘Trap’

M. Night Shyamalan (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

M Night Shyamalan, who is known for making original films with contemporary supernatural plots and twist endings, is presently keeping busy with his next directorial venture, Trap. The much-anticipated film marks his reunion with Warner Bros. since 2006’s Lady In The Water.

The filmmaker recently participated in Warner Bros.’ presentation at CineEurope where he described Trap as a “psychological thriller set at a concert.”

Describing Trap to a publication earlier this year, Shyamalan said, “I have a new idea that I have started writing. It’s out in 2024 and it’s very, very exciting. It’s a thriller. It’s very unusual and very new compared to what I have been trying to do (recently), but I am feeling very excited about the story, so much so that I can’t wait to tell it to you guys.”

Talking about his previous association with Disney and Universal, he said, “Where I write and direct is my home. Disney and Universal, where I have made most of my films, will always be home and family to me. Warner Bros. has a storied history of cinema. Through its recent experiences, the company has rediscovered its love and appreciation for filmmakers and the impact of the theatrical experience. We all win when movies succeed in theatres. I believe David Zaslav, Michael De Luca, and Pam Abdy have dedicated themselves to unique filmmakers, and to filling theatres all around the world for years to come.”

Shyamalan last helmed Knock at the Cabin, which premiered on Peacock. The film is described as “While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

Shyamalan and Warner Bros.’ Trap is scheduled for theatrical release on August 2, 2024.

