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Lucy Letby inquiry to publish final report as doubts over convictions grow

A public inquiry into Lucy Letby's murder of seven newborn babies was due to publish its final report on Tuesday, as questions grow over whether the former nurse's convictions rested on flawed medical evidence.

Lucy Letby

In this frame from a police body-camera video provided by Cheshire Constabulary, Lucy Letby is arrested on July 3, 2018 in Chester, England.

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 15, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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A PUBLIC inquiry into Lucy Letby's murder of seven newborn babies was due to publish its final report on Tuesday, amid growing questions about whether the former British nurse's convictions were based on flawed medical evidence.

Letby was convicted in 2023 of seven counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder between June 2015 and June 2016 while working in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northern England, making her Britain's most prolific serial child killer of modern times.

She was convicted after a retrial of a further attempted murder and sentenced to life without parole. The government subsequently ordered a public inquiry into her case, seeking to learn lessons from her crimes.

Lucy Letby Case : Experts Challenge Conviction Evidence

The inquiry has focused on how the killings went undetected and examined the hospital's response to concerns raised about Letby before her arrest.

Some medical experts and specialists have publicly questioned elements of the prosecution's evidence, even after Letby lost an attempt to overturn her convictions, prompting an angry response from police.

Letby's only remaining route to challenge her convictions is via the Criminal Cases Review Commission, an independent body that reviews potential miscarriages of justice and is considering an application from her legal team.

In the meantime, the public inquiry has continued, and its chair last year rejected a request to pause its work. Inquiry chair Kathryn Thirlwall said criticism of Letby's convictions was beyond the scope of her work, adding that "noise" around the case had caused additional distress to the babies' families.

Three senior hospital staff arrested in Lucy Letby case probe

Her report is likely to be seized upon by those who assert Letby's innocence, particularly any findings about conditions at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Earlier this year, the Crown Prosecution Service said there was insufficient evidence to bring any further charges relating to Letby's time working at the Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women's Hospital.

Three senior managers at the Countess of Chester Hospital were arrested last year on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and remain under investigation, police said.

(With inputs from agencies)

countess of chester hospitalcriminal cases review commissionlucy letbypublic inquiry
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