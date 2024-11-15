Doctor denies fabricating allegations against Lucy Letby at inquiry

Dr Jayaram said he “refutes” claims that he invented allegations against Letby, stating, “There’s no reason I would.”

Letby, a former nurse, was convicted in 2023 of murdering seven newborns and attempting to murder six others. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

DR RAVI Jayaram, a consultant paediatrician at the Countess of Chester Hospital, denied fabricating allegations against Lucy Letby during his testimony at the Thirlwall Inquiry.

Letby, a former nurse, was convicted in 2023 of murdering seven newborns and attempting to murder six others.

Dr Jayaram said he “refutes” claims that he invented allegations against Letby, stating, “There’s no reason I would.” He recalled a February 2016 incident involving Baby K, a premature infant under Letby’s care, who was found with a dislodged breathing tube. Letby was found guilty of attempted murder in this case at a retrial in July.

Dr Jayaram admitted he did not report the incident at the time due to fears of disbelief, ridicule, and accusations of bullying, reported The Telegraph. “I should have been braver,” he said, adding that while he did not witness Letby harming the baby, he noticed the tube had been dislodged as the infant deteriorated under her care.

Baby K, born at 25 weeks and weighing 692g, collapsed shortly after birth. Dr Jayaram said Letby had been left with the infant while the assigned nurse updated the parents. He clarified that reports suggesting he had “caught” Letby in the act were incorrect, stating he had entered the room out of unease, according to the newspaper.

Dr Jayaram also raised concerns about Baby H, a premature girl born in September 2015. He noted issues with a chest drain valve that could have been accidentally or deliberately closed, though he admitted uncertainty.

Baby H received sub-optimal care, according to prosecution evidence. However, Letby was found not guilty on one charge of attempted murder, with no verdict reached on another, reported The Telegraph.

The inquiry continues to examine how these deaths and incidents could have been prevented.

Dr Jayaram acknowledged he should have raised suspicions earlier, including at an inquest into Baby A’s death, but stated he lacked the courage at the time.