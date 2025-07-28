Skip to content
 
Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh relationship rumours resurface after Euro 2025 win

Keira Walsh connection resurfaces while new holiday photos with Spanish teammate spark fresh rumours.

Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh during the International Friendly match between England Women and Australia

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 28, 2025
Highlights:

  • England's Lucy Bronze made headlines during Euro 2025 for both her on-pitch resilience and renewed interest in her private life.
  • Longtime speculation around her rumoured relationship with teammate Keira Walsh has resurfaced post-final.
  • Fans also point to recent posts with Spanish player Ona Batlle, suggesting a possible new romance.
  • Neither Lucy nor Keira has publicly addressed the rumours, choosing to keep their personal lives private.

After helping England retain their European championship in a tense penalty shootout against Spain, Lucy Bronze finds herself back in the spotlight, but not just for football. Social media buzz around her personal life has reignited, particularly concerning her rumoured past relationship with fellow Lioness Keira Walsh and recent signs pointing toward Spanish defender Ona Batlle.

 Lucy Bronze  Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze line up for the national anthem prior to the International Friendly match between Norway Women and England WomenGetty Images


Why are Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh trending again?

The speculation around Lucy Bronze’s partner has been trending since England’s Euro 2025 victory. Fans online have been revisiting her long-rumoured connection with Keira Walsh, her England and Barcelona teammate. The pair often featured together in personal photos, including holiday snaps, Instagram selfies, and moments off the pitch, especially between 2020 and 2023. Their transfer to Barcelona in the same window in 2022 only fuelled the talk. Though the two never confirmed a relationship, their closeness drew attention over the years.


Did Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh split?

While Bronze and Walsh remained silent about the nature of their relationship, fans began noticing fewer joint appearances after mid-2024. The absence of recent photos and increased speculation around new potential relationships has led many to believe the duo may have parted ways privately. Despite the public interest, both players have maintained their privacy and focused on their football careers: Bronze with Barcelona and England, and Walsh continuing to shine in midfield.

 Lucy Bronze Photo taken during when lucy and Keira went to LAInstagram/lucybronze_keirawalsh


Is Lucy Bronze dating Ona Batlle now?

More recently, attention has turned toward Lucy Bronze’s growing bond with Spanish defender Ona Batlle. Before Euro 2025, the two shared sunlit holiday snaps on Instagram. In one post, Bronze captioned their trip simply, “Few days of sun,” while Batlle replied with a heart-eyed emoji. Since then, they’ve been spotted together in casual settings, but much like her past rumoured relationship, Bronze has not made any public statements confirming or denying anything.


Keira Walsh also linked to new partner

Adding to the rumour mill, Keira Walsh has been linked to Austrian footballer Laura Feiersinger. Similar to Bronze, Walsh has chosen not to comment publicly, but fans have noted a series of interactions and sightings online that hint at a possible relationship. However, none of these claims have been confirmed, and Walsh has kept her social media presence mostly professional since the Euro final.


Football comes first for Bronze despite injuries

Despite the attention on her personal life, Lucy Bronze’s contributions on the pitch remain unmatched. She played the Euro 2025 tournament with a fractured tibia and even sustained a new knee injury during the final. Still, she stepped up when it mattered, playing through pain to help England clinch the title in a dramatic penalty shootout. With her 140th cap, she became one of the most capped players in Lionesses history and cemented her place as a true leader in the squad.

 Lucy Bronze Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh of England warm up prior to the Arnold Clark Cup match between England and GermanyGetty Images


While fans may speculate over who Lucy Bronze is dating, Keira Walsh, Ona Batlle, or someone else, the footballer continues to let her achievements do the talking. On and off the pitch, she’s made headlines, but her legacy remains firmly grounded in her contributions to the sport.

keira walshwomen’s euro 2025relationship rumourslucy bronze

