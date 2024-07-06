  • Saturday, July 06, 2024
‘I love listening to singer Suresh Wadkar’: British actress Anna Chancellor

Anna also recalled watching Bollywood films on TV with an Indian nanny at her home.

Anna Chancellor (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Prime Video)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Indian music scene has undoubtedly made a mark on the global map over the years. In recent times, many people from all across the world opened up about their love for Indian songs.

Like several others, British actress Anna Chancellor, too, loves listening to Indian songs, especially those crooned by veteran singer Suresh Wadkar.

Speaking with ANI, Anna expressed her admiration for Suresh Wadkar, who is best known for giving hit tracks such as “Sapne Mein Milti Hai”, “Pehli Baar Mohabbat Ki Hai” and “Lagi Aaj Saawan Ki” among others.

“I absolutely love a singer called Suresh Wadkar. Not only he sings songs in Indian films but also sings a lot of prayers. I listen to him a lot… I love his voice,” she shared.

Anna also recalled watching Bollywood films on TV with an Indian nanny at her home.

“When my daughter was young, she used to have an Indian nanny who looked after her…she (nanny) used to watch a lot of Bollywood films on television…I used to love watching them (with her),” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anna is being lauded for her role as Lady Frances Grey in Prime Video’s recently released series ‘My Lady Jane’, which is based on the novel by Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand, and Jodi Meadows. Actor Emily Bader plays the titular role of Jane Grey.

