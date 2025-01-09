Celebrities evacuate as Los Angeles wildfires destroy homes

CELEBRITIES including actors, musicians, and other public figures were among tens of thousands affected by deadly wildfires in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The entertainment industry has largely paused, with events such as a major awards show and a Pamela Anderson film premiere cancelled as firefighters combat flames driven by hurricane-force winds.

The fires have destroyed hundreds of homes in Pacific Palisades, a high-profile area known for its multimillion-dollar residences. Additional fires have erupted across northern parts of the city.

Mandy Moore, known for her work as a singer and actress on This Is Us, shared on Instagram that she had evacuated with her children and pets from her Altadena neighbourhood, which she described as "levelled."

Posting footage of the destruction, she wrote: "My sweet home. I am devastated and gutted for those of us who've lost so much. I'm absolutely numb."

Actor James Woods posted a video on X showing flames nearing his Pacific Palisades home, saying he was preparing to evacuate. "I couldn't believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one," Woods said.

Mark Hamill, best known for his role in Star Wars, also evacuated his Malibu home with his wife and dog. He described his escape on Instagram, showing roads surrounded by active fires.

Billy Crystal, an Emmy-winning actor, confirmed that his Pacific Palisades home of 46 years was destroyed.

In a statement to People magazine, he said: "Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love."

Jamie Lee Curtis shared on Instagram that she was forced to evacuate. Although her home remained intact, she noted: "Our beloved neighbourhood is gone. So many others have lost everything."

Due to the fires, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed the Oscar nominations announcement until 19 January, allowing affected members more time to cast their votes.

The annual Critics Choice Awards, initially scheduled for Sunday, has been moved to 26 January. Pamela Anderson's premiere for The Last Showgirl and a Paramount screening of the Robbie Williams musical Better Man were cancelled. Netflix also postponed a press conference for its Golden Globe-winning project Emilia Perez.

In addition, filming of several Los Angeles-based productions, including Grey's Anatomy, Hacks, and Jimmy Kimmel Live, has been paused. Universal Studios theme park closed for the day due to extreme weather and fire conditions.

Actor Steve Guttenberg, known for Police Academy, was among those helping residents evacuate from Pacific Palisades on Tuesday.

Speaking on live television, Guttenberg expressed concern over abandoned cars blocking roads needed by emergency vehicles. "If you leave your car... leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there," he said.

Reality TV stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, from MTV's The Hills, also lost their home to the fires. Pratt wrote on Snapchat: "I'm watching our house burn down on the security cameras."

