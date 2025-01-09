Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Celebrities evacuate as Los Angeles wildfires destroy homes

Los-Angeles-wildfires-Getty

The fires have destroyed hundreds of homes in Pacific Palisades, a high-profile area known for its multimillion-dollar residences. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 09, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

CELEBRITIES including actors, musicians, and other public figures were among tens of thousands affected by deadly wildfires in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The entertainment industry has largely paused, with events such as a major awards show and a Pamela Anderson film premiere cancelled as firefighters combat flames driven by hurricane-force winds.

The fires have destroyed hundreds of homes in Pacific Palisades, a high-profile area known for its multimillion-dollar residences. Additional fires have erupted across northern parts of the city.

Mandy Moore, known for her work as a singer and actress on This Is Us, shared on Instagram that she had evacuated with her children and pets from her Altadena neighbourhood, which she described as "levelled."

Posting footage of the destruction, she wrote: "My sweet home. I am devastated and gutted for those of us who've lost so much. I'm absolutely numb."

Actor James Woods posted a video on X showing flames nearing his Pacific Palisades home, saying he was preparing to evacuate. "I couldn't believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one," Woods said.

Mark Hamill, best known for his role in Star Wars, also evacuated his Malibu home with his wife and dog. He described his escape on Instagram, showing roads surrounded by active fires.

Billy Crystal, an Emmy-winning actor, confirmed that his Pacific Palisades home of 46 years was destroyed.

In a statement to People magazine, he said: "Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love."

Jamie Lee Curtis shared on Instagram that she was forced to evacuate. Although her home remained intact, she noted: "Our beloved neighbourhood is gone. So many others have lost everything."

Due to the fires, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed the Oscar nominations announcement until 19 January, allowing affected members more time to cast their votes.

The annual Critics Choice Awards, initially scheduled for Sunday, has been moved to 26 January. Pamela Anderson's premiere for The Last Showgirl and a Paramount screening of the Robbie Williams musical Better Man were cancelled. Netflix also postponed a press conference for its Golden Globe-winning project Emilia Perez.

In addition, filming of several Los Angeles-based productions, including Grey's Anatomy, Hacks, and Jimmy Kimmel Live, has been paused. Universal Studios theme park closed for the day due to extreme weather and fire conditions.

Actor Steve Guttenberg, known for Police Academy, was among those helping residents evacuate from Pacific Palisades on Tuesday.

Speaking on live television, Guttenberg expressed concern over abandoned cars blocking roads needed by emergency vehicles. "If you leave your car... leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there," he said.

Reality TV stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, from MTV's The Hills, also lost their home to the fires. Pratt wrote on Snapchat: "I'm watching our house burn down on the security cameras."

(With inputs from AFP)

billy crystalcalifornia wildfireshollywood wildfireslos angeleslos angeles fireslos angeles wildfires

Related News

Two men jailed for trying to smuggle migrants into UK
News

Two men jailed for trying to smuggle migrants into UK

Nijjar murder
Featured

Four Indians accused of Nijjar’s murder granted bail in Canada

Suhas-Subramanyam-Getty
News

Indian-American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam takes oath on Gita

US police officer responsible for Jaahnavi Kandula’s death fired
News

US police officer responsible for Jaahnavi Kandula’s death fired

More For You

Indian American doctor struck off register over human trafficking

The medical license has been permanently revoked for illegally recruiting and harbouring two Indian women to be household servants for low pay. (Photo for representation: iStock)

Indian American doctor struck off register over human trafficking

THE medical license of an Indian American physician has been permanently revoked for illegally recruiting and harbouring two Indian women to be household servants for low pay.

Dr Harsha Sahni, who maintained a rheumatology practice in Colonia, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to conceal and harbour aliens and filing a false tax return last February.

Keep ReadingShow less
Daljit Nagra departs as chair of Royal Society of Literature

Daljit Nagra (Photo: RSL)

Daljit Nagra departs as chair of Royal Society of Literature


THE Royal Society of Literature (RSL) has announced the departure of Daljit Nagra, a well-known British Indian poet, as its chair at the conclusion of his four-year term.

Amid some frenzied UK media speculation over the leadership of the 204-year-old home for Britain’s literary talent, the charity also confirmed that its director will be stepping down at the end March. It comes in the wake of rows over freedom of speech and accusations that the RSL had failed to speak out in favour of some writers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tirupati-temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which operates the temple, apologised for the incident and promised action against those responsible. (Photo: X/@TTDevasthanams)

Six dead in stampede at India's Tirupati temple

AT LEAST six people have died and 35 were injured in a stampede near the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh, authorities said on Thursday.

The incident occurred as thousands of devotees rushed to secure free passes to visit the temple, popularly known as Tirupati.

Keep ReadingShow less
People-smuggling-Getty

Last year, 36,816 people were detected making the crossing, a 25 per cent increase from 2023 and the second-highest annual total on record. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sanctions to target people smugglers under new plan

THE GOVERNMENT has announced plans to impose economic sanctions on people smugglers in an effort to curb migrant crossings in small boats over the Channel.

The proposed measures, described as the world’s first “standalone sanctions regime” targeting people smugglers, aim to address the issue by sanctioning individuals and groups facilitating these dangerous journeys.

Keep ReadingShow less
China’s mega dam sparks growing concerns in India

The £109.4 billion project is in the fragile Himalayan region, prone to earthquakes

China’s mega dam sparks growing concerns in India

CHINA on Monday (6) reiterated its plan to build the world’s biggest dam over the Brahmaputra River in Tibet near the Indian border. This follows New Delhi’s concerns raised last Friday (3), stating that it will “monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests.”

The project, estimated to cost around $137 billion (£109.4bn), is located in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region along a tectonic plate boundary where earthquakes occur frequently.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications