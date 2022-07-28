Looking for the ultimate spice island experience in London? Welcome to Copper Ceylon

The Copper Ceylon restaurant, London. (Picture: Copper Ceylon)

By: Eastern Eye Staff

NOT too long ago, the brilliant hues of a conspicuous-looking tuk-tuk enlivened the pavement of East Street. It brought with it an escape to a tropical paradise, luring one in with tantalizing aroma of the best spices of Ceylon or modern-day Sri Lanka. The vision for Copper Ceylon was to bring the culinary essence of the spice island, wrapped in the warmth of an authentic Sri Lankan experience, to the British shores.

Today, it proudly holds the title of the ‘Best Sri Lanka Restaurant in London, 2022′.

For the non-resident Sri Lankans who are deeply worried about their country fighting a battle for survival, this is undoubtedly a news that gives them a moment of satisfaction and celebration.

The team at Copper Ceylon aims to deliver the charm of the tropical island on a plate, a culinary getaway for the people of London and a taste of home for the Sri Lankans in the community.

The aroma that emanates from the kitchen, spiked with a consortium of spices, stirs up a memory of sneaking a taste of Grandma’s cooking before lunch is served at the table. The flavour of curry, straight from the copper cooking pot is beyond compare, served always with the glowing hospitality synonymous with Sri Lankan heritage. Their dream to make the experience as authentic as possible has been realized and their efforts recognized through this award.

Copper Ceylon’s signature dishes pay tribute to the iconic cities of Sri Lanka and their most revered spices. The Jaffna mutton curry, one among several distinctive dishes, is packed with flavour and a unique spice blend. The prawn red curry is rich and creamy, a signature of Trincomalee, one of Sri Lanka’s oldest cities. The Lamprais is an absolute must-try, featuring every critical element of the complete meal, wrapped neatly in a banana leaf. Aromatic ghee rice served with delicious curry, a delightful mix of meat and vegetables, topped with cutlets and sambol. Everything you could ever ask for in a delectable spread!

And that exotic summer vacation you’ve craved? You get it right over there at the bar. Ceylon Dream is a signature cocktail worthy of its title. It is the perfect blend of Gin, Royal Chambord, with the freshness of cranberry and elderflower, spiked with kaffir lime leaves.

Another popular signature, appropriately named Spice Island, brings the heat to a cool glass of gin, mandarin syrup and fresh orange juice, with a hit of chilli and ginger. The cocktails are exotic and vibrant in both flavour and presentation, definitely one for the gram!

Copper Ceylon has put their best foot forward to create an authentic, transcending experience from the ambience to the plate.

Sri Lanka at its finest, right here in Bromley.