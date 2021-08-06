Website Logo
  • Friday, August 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 426,754
Total Cases 31,856,757
Today's Fatalities 464
Today's Cases 44,643
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 426,754
Total Cases 31,856,757
Today's Fatalities 464
Today's Cases 44,643

News

London-based charity sending clothes to pandemic-hit India

Photo by DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pooja Shrivastava

A charity in northwest London will be sending its third batch of clothes to pandemic-hit India very soon.

 

Lelung Dharma Trust, a London based charity with an outlet on Field End Road, Eastcote, has been playing an active role in donating clothes for needy people in India with some 800 kilos of clothes already being shipped last month.

Earlier, the charity had sent a shipment of 18 sacks of clothes (360 kilos) to the Tibetan Refugee Welfare Office (TRWO) in India.

The clothes being sent are intended to help people in India who have lost their jobs, livelihoods or homes or parents or the main earner of the family.

The consignment of clothes will also be used to provide relief to flood-hit people in Kangra Valley, near Dharamsala in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh. 

Lelung Dharma Trust has also raised over £87,000 in private donations this year that is being used to help Tibetan refugee communities in India caught up in the pandemic. 

The money is paying the wages temporarily for doctors and nurses to treat people with Covid, as well as paying for essential Covid vaccines and kits. The trust also funded a new ambulance for the Tibetan Cancer Society based in Delhi.

H.E. Lelung Tulku, founder and spiritual director of the Lelung Dharma Trust, said: “People should take pride that their wonderful donations of clothes to our shop are having such a life-enhancing impact on people in India who are facing great challenges right now.

“I am pleased we are able to help where there is such a pressing need for action. I thank all our donors and supporters for their continued help. I would also like to thank all our volunteers in London as well as Kunga Tsering and the Tibetan Refugee Welfare Office team in India for distributing the clothing to needy people.

Calling people to make more donations since this is an ongoing project, Tulku also asked people to volunteer to “help us sort and bag clothes” in the charity shop so that the charity can “send warm clothing to north India and summer clothing to south India”.

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
South Africa’s Zuma hospitalised ahead of graft trial August 10
News
Sharma draws flak for trips to 30 countries in seven months
UK
Confidential line for women in quarantine hotels soon amid cases of sexual harassment
PAKISTAN
Pakistan has other ‘options’, Imran Khan’s aide tells US
UK
Opinion poll says pharmacies are the most essential services in the UK
News
London mayor wants to make not wearing a mask on Tube a criminal offence
UK
Police arrest 11 people over Euro 2020 final racist abuse
UK
Police officer facing sexual assault charges appears before court
US
Asian Americans own 60 per cent of US hotels, study finds
UK
Asian minority pregnant women most vaccine-hesitant as cases swell in Birmingham hospitals
News
Shops shut in Kashmir to mark ‘black day’ anniversary
PAKISTAN
Pakistan says Afghans must compromise for peace settlement
Eastern Eye

Videos

Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
South Africa’s Zuma hospitalised ahead of graft trial August 10
Sharma draws flak for trips to 30 countries in seven…
Confidential line for women in quarantine hotels soon amid cases…
Pakistan has other ‘options’, Imran Khan’s aide tells US
Amazon wins legal battle with Indian conglomerate
50 Years of Mammoottysm: Mohanlal wishes Mammootty on completing 50…