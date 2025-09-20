Skip to content
Kalyani Priyadarshan’s 'Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra' surpasses 'L2: Empuraan' to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in history

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra surpasses £22.51 million (₹267 crore) globally, setting a new benchmark in Malayalam cinema.

Lokah Chapter 1

Dulquer Salmaan backed Lokah has become a landmark moment for female led Indian cinema

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 20, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights

  • The superhero film has earned over £12.87 million (₹152.7 crore) at the Indian box office.
  • Its worldwide gross total has now passed £22.49 million (₹266.81 crore), surpassing L2 Empuraan.
  • The project is the first instalment in a planned five part cinematic universe.
  • It has become the first female led South Indian film to cross the £8.43 million (₹100 crore) mark.

Kalyani Priyadarshan has spearheaded a cinematic revolution with Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, shattering the ultimate box office ceiling. The superhero epic has officially become the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time, a monumental achievement for the industry. This Dominic Arun directorial, backed by producer Dulquer Salmaan, continues its record breaking spree by also becoming the first female led South Indian film to cross the £8.43 million (₹100 crore) mark. Its performance is, in fact, redefining commercial success and what audiences will embrace.

Lokah Chapter 1 Dulquer Salmaan backed Lokah has become a landmark moment for female led Indian cinema


How much money has Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra made?

Let us talk numbers, because these figures are frankly wild. The film's total worldwide gross has reached an incredible £22.49 million (₹266.81 crore), which places it at the number one spot in Mollywood history, ahead of L2 Empuraan. In India alone, its net collection stands at a staggering £12.87 million (₹152.7 crore). The film's overseas collection is equally impressive, contributing significantly to its record breaking total.


Why is this success so significant for the industry?

Forget just Malayalam cinema, this is a big moment for Indian film full stop. A female led superhero movie, based on folklore, is not your typical safe bet. Its success proves that audiences are starving for fresh stories and that a film can ride entirely on a female protagonist’s shoulders to become the biggest blockbuster in an industry's history.

It is the first female led South Indian film to cross the £8.43 million (₹100 crore) mark, a huge door kicked open for new narratives and for actresses to headline major projects. Plus, with a controlled budget of around £2.53 million (₹30 crore), the return on investment is massive, which is what really makes studios sit up and listen.


What is next for the Lokah universe?

The end credits barely finished before everyone started asking about the sequel. Producer Dulquer Salmaan has been clear this is just chapter one of a planned five part universe. Tovino Thomas had a brief cameo that is definitely setting up a larger role in the next instalment. The hype is already building. With these box office numbers, the team has the confidence and the capital to go even bigger. The foundation is set. The audience is invested. The challenge now is to expand the world without losing the heart that made this first one such a surprise hit.

kalyani priyadarshanmalayalam cinemaempuraandulquer salmaanlokah chapter 1 chandra

