Dulquer Salmaan reveals Mammootty and Priyadarshan doubted ‘Lokah Chapter 1’ before it smashed £24M box office

Highlights:

Dulquer Salmaan says both his father Mammootty and Kalyani’s father Priyadarshan were initially worried about the ambitious project.

The Malayalam superhero film has stormed the global box office, crossing £24 million (₹250 crore).

Kalyani Priyadarshan shares the key advice her director father gave her following the monumental success.

The producer-actor admits his production company was braced for a significant financial loss.

The record-shattering success of Lokah Chapter 1 has sent shockwaves through Indian cinema, but for producer Dulquer Salmaan and star Kalyani Priyadarshan, the sweetest victory was winning over their most sceptical critics: their legendary fathers.

In a recent interview, Dulquer disclosed that veterans Mammootty and Priyadarshan had serious doubts about the risky superhero venture, making its phenomenal Lokah Chapter 1 box office haul a deeply personal win. The film’s performance has not only re-written Malayalam cinema’s commercial potential but also cemented its pan-India appeal.

How much has Lokah Chapter 1 made at the box office?

The numbers speak for themselves. Since its release on 28 August, the Dominic Arun-directed epic has performed like a behemoth. The film achieved a staggering £9.6 million (₹100 crore) in its first week alone, a rare feat for a Malayalam film. While a handful of the very biggest Malayalam blockbusters have gone on to collect higher lifetime totals (like the film 2018), crossing the £9.6 million mark within the first week is a clear indicator of an explosive, pan-India opening that only a tiny number of films from the industry have achieved.

The film’s success is particularly significant for opening to packed houses in key international markets like the UAE, the US, and the UK, proving its acceptance beyond its home state.





What was the reaction of Mammootty and Priyadarshan?

Dulquer Salmaan shared that the two industry stalwarts were apprehensive from the start. “Her dad didn’t expect it,” Dulquer said of Priyadarshan. “He was like, ‘What were you thinking? Why would you take this bet?’”

The producer admitted he had no concrete answer, relying purely on instinct. “I told him honestly, I didn’t know. I just believed in the idea. It felt right. My dad was worried too. They all thought we were a little mad,” he confessed. That worry has since transformed into immense pride. Dulquer mentioned that the film’s success has earned his production house "some leeway to make the kind of movies we believe in."





What advice did Priyadarshan give Kalyani after Lokah Chapter 1’s success?

For Kalyani Priyadarshan, her father’s response was a mix of paternal pride and grounded wisdom. She revealed that his first message after the film “blew up” was a classic piece of advice he often repeats: “Don’t let success get to your head and don’t let failure get to your heart.”

She added, “This time he sent it as a reminder, and he keeps reminding me every day. That’s what I hold on to.” Dulquer affectionately added that Priyadarshan is “adorable” and is constantly concerned about his daughter performing her own stunts, always worrying she might get hurt.





How did Lokah Chapter 1 achieve its pan-India appeal?

Lokah Chapter 1’s success is rooted in its high-concept originality and execution. By presenting cinema’s first full-fledged female superhero in a mythology-inspired story, it offered a fresh narrative that captivated audiences tired of formulaic content. The film’s high-quality visual effects, which rival major Hollywood and Bollywood productions, became a major talking point.





Furthermore, its use of Kerala’s rich folklore with a modern twist in an urban setting and a compelling performance by Kalyani Priyadarshan created an end result that transcended language barriers. Its organic buzz on social media, fuelled by positive word-of-mouth, turned it into a must-watch cinematic experience across the country.