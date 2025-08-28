Kalyani Priyadarshan says Dulquer Salmaan risked £10 million to make 'Lokah: Chapter One', Malayalam’s first female superhero film

Highlights:

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Chandra in Lokah: Chapter One, Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero

She credits Dulquer Salmaan for backing a risky, big-budget sci-fi fantasy

The actress also stars opposite Fahadh Faasil in the comedy Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, releasing a day later

She reflects on juggling contrasting roles and the influence of her filmmaker father, Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan has opened up about her most challenging year yet, with two vastly different films releasing within days of each other. Speaking about her experience, the actress credited Dulquer Salmaan for taking a bold gamble on Lokah: Chapter One, a £10 million (₹105 crore) production that marks Malayalam cinema’s first-ever female superhero movie. Alongside the excitement, she admitted to battling nerves while shifting between the sci-fi fantasy and the slapstick comedy Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, which co-stars Fahadh Faasil.

Kalyani Priyadarshan says Lokah: Chapter One marks a bold new chapter for Malayalam cinema Instagram/kalyanipriyadarshan





What makes Lokah a landmark in Malayalam cinema?

In Lokah: Chapter One – Chandra, Kalyani plays the first female superhero of the Malayalam screen, a performance that demanded stillness and restraint. Directed by Dominic Arun and shot by cinematographer Nimish Ravi, the film builds a futuristic universe rarely attempted in the industry.

Kalyani stressed that such a production was only possible because of Dulquer Salmaan’s involvement as producer. “You need to appreciate that we have people like Dulquer backing such a film. It takes a lot of courage to spend so much time and money on something like Lokah,” she said, highlighting how the actor-producer has followed in his legendary parents’ footsteps as a risk-taker.

How did she balance two contrasting roles?

The actress shot both films almost simultaneously, moving from the tightly controlled performance in Lokah to the exaggerated comedy of Odum Kuthira. She described the transition as a “blessing in disguise.”

“At first, I felt nervous attempting over-the-top humour because it’s easy for audiences to criticise,” she explained. “But after working on Lokah, where I couldn’t even blink too much, returning to Odum Kuthira felt like freedom. It was like a pressure tap being opened.”

This ability to adapt, she said, came from growing up watching her father Priyadarshan direct films across multiple industries and genres.

Kalyani Priyadarshan & Fahadh Faasil in the comedy Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira Instagram/kalyanipriyadarshan





What are Kalyani’s cinematic influences?

Despite the futuristic setting of Lokah, Kalyani admitted she is not new to the genre. She grew up watching dystopian dramas like Gattaca and mainstream blockbusters like The Avengers. That background, she joked, was inevitable given her film family roots.

She also spoke about learning on the job in earlier projects like Thallumaala, which she signed without fully understanding the script. Only after watching the final cut did she realise its complexity. “When I finally got it, I felt I could have done so much more,” she said.





How does she view her father Priyadarshan’s legacy?

Reflecting on her father’s influence, Kalyani said she had normalised hard work because of his relentless approach to filmmaking. While she admits she can switch off after a film, unlike her father, she believes he will never retire. “He feels restless without work. Even when he’s unwell, he’ll keep directing. He’s not built to stop,” she said.





Her admiration extends beyond family. Kalyani cited Kilukkam (directed by Priyadarshan), Kanchivaram in Tamil, and Hera Pheri in Hindi as favourites, noting how each shaped her understanding of cinema.