"Didn't you kill Hitler?": 'Lokah: Chapter 2' teaser launched introducing newer and darker threats

Highlights:

The sequel, Lokah Chapter 2, has been officially announced with a special video featuring Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan.

Director Dominic Arun returns to helm the project, continuing the story from the blockbuster first film.

The teaser hints at a more serious threat involving Michael's violent brother, shifting the tone to something darker.

The announcement fuels excitement for the expanding franchise, which has four other titles reportedly in development.

The wildly successful Lokah universe is charging ahead with its next instalment. Following the phenomenal box office performance of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the makers have formally announced Lokah Chapter 2 with a special video. The clip, titled 'When Legends Chill: Michael and Charlie', reunites Tovino Thomas’s chaotic Chaathan, Michael, with Dulquer Salmaan’s enigmatic Odiyan, Charlie, setting up a plot that promises a grittier sequel, placing the franchise as a major force in Indian cinema.

Tovino Thomas teases Dulquer Salmaan with a Hitler jibe in the first Lokah Chapter 2 teaser Instagram/lokahofficial





What is the plot teased for Lokah Chapter 2?

Michael and Charlie share a drink—toddy, specifically, which Michael calls a “basic treat” for his kind. The dialogue is laced with their familiar, prickly chemistry. However, the banter quickly turns to business. Michael reveals his brother has been “released,” describing him as violent and not “fun” like himself.

He is after both Michael and the mysterious Moothon (voiced by Mammootty), and Charlie simply labels the new threat “crazy.” This immediately establishes a higher-stakes, more dangerous narrative for the next chapter of the Lokah universe, moving beyond the origin story of Chandra.

- YouTube youtu.be





How does the sequel connect to the first film?

The continuity is locked in. Writer-director Dominic Arun is back in charge, ensuring the vision remains consistent. The video in fact cleverly revisits events from the previous film, with Michael holding the book They Live Among Us and commenting that the first chapter was about "Kalliyankattu Neeli, my girl," a reference to Kalyani Priyadarshan's character.

He also mocks Charlie for "killing Hitler," referring to the Odiyan's ancient history. This adds depth to the lore, implying that the sequel will build on the current mythology instead of starting from scratch. The dynamic between the two powerful beings, first introduced in cameos, is now front and centre.

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Chandra embraces Kerala folklore with superhero strength in Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Instagram/lokahofficial





What does this signify for the franchise's future?

This is not just about one sequel. Wayfarer Films, Dulquer Salmaan’s production banner, is clearly building something vast. With four additional titles already said to be in development, Lokah Chapter 2 is the next crucial step in a much larger plan. The first film’s staggering earnings proved the commercial viability of a homegrown superhero saga.

Introducing a darker tone and focusing on popular supporting characters is a smart way to expand the Lokah universe and keep audiences invested for the long haul. The question is no longer if the universe will grow, but how quickly.

When can audiences expect to see the film?

The official word is that filming will commence soon, but a specific release date has not been finalised. The producers are likely prioritising getting the script and production scale right, especially with expectations set sky-high by the first film's success. For the time being, fans need to scrutinise every second of the teaser video and stay updated through the official social media platforms. Given the painstaking preparation seen so far, the wait should be worthwhile.