Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Lloyds to hire 4,000 tech workers in India, cut UK jobs: Report

The bank aims to have 4,000 permanent technology and data employees in India by the end of the year, nearly half of its global engineering workforce.

Lloyds-UK-Reuters

People walk past a branch of Lloyds bank in London on January 17, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 07, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

LLOYDS Banking Group is hiring hundreds of IT engineers in India while planning to cut similar jobs in the UK, according to a report.

The bank aims to have 4,000 permanent technology and data employees in India by the end of the year, nearly half of its global engineering workforce, reported the Financial Times.

These employees will be based at a tech centre in Hyderabad, which opened in 2023. Lloyds is currently recruiting full-stack, cloud, and quality engineers for the facility as part of its IT transformation.

The bank recently warned 6,000 UK IT employees that their jobs were at risk due to a review of required skills. It plans to create 1,200 new high-skilled tech jobs, but employees must apply for them through a competitive process.

Lloyds has not specified how many roles will be cut but has acknowledged some workers will lose their jobs, FT reported.

Chief operating officer Ron van Kemenade said in a letter to staff that while many employees would transition to new roles, some would not secure positions due to skill requirements, location, and reduced demand.

Mark Brown, general secretary of Lloyds’ independent union BTU, criticised the decision, calling it “breathtaking hypocrisy.” He urged the bank to invest in training UK-based IT specialists through apprenticeships.

Other UK banks, including NatWest and Nationwide, have also shifted IT operations to India.

Lloyds is implementing these changes as part of a £4bn investment plan led by CEO Charlie Nunn, aimed at improving returns through digitisation and cost-cutting.

The bank has already announced plans to cut 500 jobs and close 136 branches this year.

Lloyds said the restructuring involves creating new roles, upskilling staff, and letting go of some employees who have contributed to the bank’s past success.

global engineering workforceindialloydslloyds banking grouplloyds jobs in indialloyds jobs in ukukuk it employeescloud engineerslloyd it job cutsit jobsit jobs in indiait jobs in uk

Related News

Sunita-Nick-Nasa

Trump on stranded astronaut Sunita Williams: 'We’re coming up to get you'

india New Zealand in Champions Trophy final
Editorial

Unbeaten India set to face New Zealand in Champions Trophy final

Hanumankind drops new track ‘Run It Up’: A high-octane fusion of rap & tradition
Entertainment

Hanumankind drops new track ‘Run It Up’: A high-octane fusion of rap & tradition

women solo travel
Features

Top 10 solo travel destinations for women in 2025

More For You

Thousands stranded as World War II bomb halts travel

Passengers queue to take a bus from Opera district, in order to reach Paris Charles-de-Gaulle Airport (CDG), as train traffic has been stopped at the Gare du Nord station in Paris on March 7, 2025, following the discovery of a World War II bomb. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands stranded as World War II bomb halts travel

THOUSANDS of passengers in Paris and London were stranded on Friday (7) after the discovery of a World War II bomb on tracks leading to the Gare du Nord station halted traffic at France's busiest railway terminus.

All traffic to the train station, which serves international, high-speed and local connections, was halted as police worked to disable the device. All Eurostar trains in Paris were cancelled.

Keep ReadingShow less
modern-slavery-reuters

A suspected victim of modern slavery, who was initially denied state support after Britain introduced a tougher immigration policy, poses for a portrait following an interview with Reuters in London on September 19, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

UK sees record rise in modern slavery cases

THE NUMBER of people referred as potential victims of modern slavery in the UK reached a record high last year, according to official figures released on Thursday. Experts have called for urgent policy changes to tackle the growing issue.

Home Office data showed 19,125 referrals were made to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) in 2024, the highest recorded so far. The figure surpassed the previous record of around 17,000 referrals in 2023. The NRM is the UK's system for identifying and supporting victims of modern slavery.

Keep ReadingShow less
jaishankar-lammy

Videos shared on social media showed protesters waving flags of the Khalistan movement and shouting slogans outside Chatham House, where Jaishankar was speaking on Wednesday.

India criticises security breach during S Jaishankar's London visit

INDIA condemned a security breach in London during its foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s visit, where a protester broke through a police cordon, stood in front of his car, and tore the Indian flag before being removed by police.

The Indian foreign ministry called the group behind the protest a "small group of separatists and extremists" and urged Britain to uphold its "diplomatic obligations."

Keep ReadingShow less
nz-vs-sa

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was the standout bowler, taking 3-43 with his left-arm spin. (Photo: Getty Images)

Champions Trophy: New Zealand beat South Africa, to meet India in final

NEW ZEALAND secured a spot in the Champions Trophy final with a 50-run win over South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday, setting up a rematch with India.

Rachin Ravindra scored 108 off 101 balls, while Kane Williamson made 102 off 94 deliveries as New Zealand posted 362-6, the highest total in the tournament’s history.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: Defining Islamophobia a long overdue challenge

Julie Siddiqi, Akeela Ahmed, Wes Streeting, former minister Sayeeda Warsi, a guest, Qari Asim, and Asim Hafiz during the launch of the British Muslim Network

Comment: Defining Islamophobia a long overdue challenge

THERE was a curious familiarity to the government’s announcement last Friday (28) afternoon, of a new process to propose a working definition of Islamophobia, just as Ramadan began.

If that work feels overdue, it is partly because this spring marks the sixth anniversary of an almost identical government announcement. That pledge came during the twilight months of prime minister Theresa May’s administration in May 2019. Her successor Boris Johnson’s government did nothing to fulfil it for three years. Rishi Sunak was prime minister by the time Michael Gove finally announced he would abandon the commitment.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc