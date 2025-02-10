'Living like a local in Bali has changed how I see solo travel’

Skip to content
Minreet Kaur
By Minreet KaurFeb 10, 2025

I HAVE not done much solo travel until I hit 43 and one of my all-time favourite destinations to visit was Bali.

However, I believed it was a destination for couples and all I had ever seen were luxurious hotels on the beach.

That perception changed when I recently went on a trip with Intrepid, which opened my eyes to how much Bali has to offer to tourists. In the Asian community, quite often I have had conversations with some women who said they wouldn’t feel comfortable travelling solo.

Minreet Kaur’s journey across Bali

One said, “Don’t you feel lonely?” I had to stop and think about it and I thought, ‘No, I don’t, because I speak to people and make friends.”

Another asked, “Don’t you feel scared, it might not be safe?”

The thing is that even if I had a partner, what difference would that make? Solo travel for me is therapeutic, it helps me reflect and grow as a person. Bali helped me to introspect as it’s such a spiritual place.

I learned how to make traditional offerings and experienced a purification ceremony at Gunung Kawi Sebatu Temple.

I was also booked at a homestay at Banjar Dukuh Community in the Sibetan Mountain Village, nestled in the mountains of Bali.

This was different to staying in a hotel; it was simple, but nice and felt like my village back in India. Sri, a local leader, helped me during my stay and through her knowledge, I learned how to speak short phrases in the local language, such as how to say welcome – Om Swastyastu; thank you – Matur Sukuma; good morning – Selamat Pagi.

I felt I was part of the local community and culture, something I have never seen before. The highlights for me were learning how to play the traditional Balinese gamelon instrument music at a workshop at Arma Museum & Resort. This was not easy; it was tiring, but fun at the same time.

I’m an active person and I was excited about an early morning hike up Mount Batur in Kintamani to see the sunrise. But it was tough, nothing like Snowdon.

It was a huge challenge and I did it on my own.

I felt this trip helped me regain my confidence and independence without the cultural pressure of having a partner.

As an unpaid carer for my parents, the Bali holiday helped me feel a sense of calm and relaxation.

I learned from the Balinese people that giving is an important part of life.

Even the cycling through the rice fields was something I’d never done as I only learned to ride a bike in lockdown.

When you’re with someone and feel scared, they could encourage you to not do it, but when you’re solo, that voice in your head is the only thing telling you to not do it, but your heart says something else. I want to feel the fear and do it anyway; it was scary as the bike was going too fast downhill and I was trying to keep to one side as there were cars and bikes on the same road, but it was fun.

I enjoyed dinner at one of the exquisite royal palaces of Ubus with Anak Agung Gde Ariputra, a member of the Balinese royal family and got to enjoy a special performance of the Legong dance.

This trip made me realise that many south Asian women, like me, haven’t had the freedom to do what they want, and I know from having a strict upbringing it’s been tough for me as my dad has always been worried about me going away on my own. I’m now 44 and reclaiming my identity to do things that are important for me and living for me and my happiness – because it’s important as there will come a time when I am too old to do it.

I want more women to feel they can do the same. Don’t wait for a partner, or someone to travel with, find a destination you really want to go to and book it.

n Intrepid Travel offers 11 trips to Bali ranging from family to adventure. This trip combined experiences from Beautiful Bali (nine days, from £652pp) and Premium Bali and Java (11 days, from £2,292pp). Prices include accommodation, ground transport, selected meals, and activities. International flights are extra.

