Lionsgate Play sets premiere date for Abhay Deol-starrer Jungle Cry

Abhay Deol (Photo by Todd Oren/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Abhay Deol in the lead role, Lionsgate Play’s Jungle Cry, which chronicles the inspiring journey of 12 underprivileged children winning the prestigious International Junior Rugby Tournament in 2007, will release on June 3.

Deol plays real-life rugby coach Rudraksh Jena in the movie, directed by Sagar Ballary. The cast also includes Emily Shah as the physiotherapist, Stewart Wright as Paul Walsh, and Atul Kumar as professor Achyuta Samanta, the founder of Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).

Deol said he is in constant awe of the children who won the tournament, and the coaches who never gave up on them. “In the land of cricket, where there is hardly any noise about Rugby, 12 young children from rural India made history. With this film that defines nothing is impossible, I hope to have honoured the players’ dedication and commitment to the sport and the country,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lionsgate Play (@lionsgateplayin)

The actor further added, “We are excited to bring Jungle Cry to audiences and share with them the journey of these heroes who made a mark in the sporting history of India – but were never spoken about.”

Talking about bringing Jungle Cry to the platform, Amit Dhanuka, EVP, Lionsgate, said the film is an inspirational story that will entertain the viewers from start to finish. “Continuing to bring viewers content that redefines genres and challenges conventions, Lionsgate Play is proud to announce the release of Jungle Cry, a sports entertainment film that is a must-watch for a sports drama fan. With its exciting narrative and a gripping story, this film is set to take you on an inspirational journey of rural kids from Orissa making history. This true story will keep you at the edge of the seat from start to end,” he said.

Jungle Cry producer Prashant Shah said the film promotes poverty eradication through education and sports.

