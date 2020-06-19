Abhay Deol: There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you

Abhay Deol is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. But, we can clearly say that his talent has not been utilized much by many filmmakers. Apart from a couple of films, we haven’t seen Abhay working with big production houses or many big filmmakers.

Recently, on Instagram, he posted how in the Bollywood industry people try to lobby against you. The actor gave an example of award functions in the post. He shared a still from Zindagi Na Milegi Doabara and wrote, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards.”

Well, after Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, a discussion has started whether the biggies of the industry try to give more importance to the star kids and other talented actors are ignored. In Abhay’s case, though he comes from the family of the Deols (he is Dharmendra’s nephew), we clearly haven’t seen the talented actor getting his dues in Bollywood.