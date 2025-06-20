Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Danny Boyle says 'Slumdog Millionaire' wouldn’t get made today and that’s how it should be

Admitting that shifting cultural awareness around authorship

Danny Boyle

He recognises how standards have shifted

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 20, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran

See Full Bio

Director Danny Boyle has said his Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire would not be made in today’s climate – and believes that’s exactly how it should be.

Speaking to The Guardian, the 68-year-old filmmaker reflected on the 2008 film’s legacy with a mix of pride and realism, admitting that shifting cultural awareness around authorship and representation means such a project would no longer be viable.

“Yeah, we wouldn’t be able to make that now,” Boyle said. “And that’s how it should be.”

A film rooted in Mumbai, but still told from the outside

Slumdog Millionaire, a rags-to-riches drama set in Mumbai and starring Dev Patel, was celebrated for its energy and storytelling when it swept the 2009 Academy Awards. It was shot largely in Hindi, with a local crew, and Boyle made efforts to ground the production in Indian culture.

However, he now acknowledges that the method, however well-intentioned, was still that of an outsider looking in.

“We made the decision that only a handful of us would go to Mumbai,” he explained. “We’d work with a big Indian crew and try to make a film within the culture. But you’re still an outsider. It’s still a flawed method.”

Cultural appropriation and a changing lens

Asked if the production could be seen as a form of cultural colonialism, Boyle responded, “No, no. Well, only in the sense that everything is.” He clarified that what once felt radical at the time must now be viewed through a more critical lens, as conversations around cultural appropriation have grown louder in the years since.

“That kind of cultural appropriation might be sanctioned at certain times. But at other times it cannot be,” he said. “I’m proud of the film, but you wouldn’t even contemplate doing something like that today. It wouldn’t even get financed. Even if I was involved, I’d be looking for a young Indian film-maker to shoot it.”

A broader shift in who gets to tell the story

Boyle’s comments reflect a broader shift in the film industry, where the question of who gets to tell certain stories has become increasingly important. While Slumdog Millionaire was hailed at the time as a triumph of global cinema, some later critiques pointed to the way it framed poverty in India for Western audiences.

Rather than defending the film against such criticism, Boyle appears to welcome the fact that times have changed. His remarks suggest an understanding that what was once celebrated may now require re-examination, not out of shame, but out of progress.

“I’m proud of the film – but the world has moved on”

Boyle reiterated his personal connection to the film, but made it clear that he recognises how standards have shifted.

“I’m proud of the film,” he repeated, “but the world has moved on.”


cultural awarenesscultural shiftdanny boyleglobal cinemaoscarwinning filmslumdog millionaire

Related News

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys London stroll with rumoured boyfriend
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys London stroll with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and sister Khushi

Boom Boom Tel Aviv
Trending

'Boom Boom Tel Aviv' goes viral as city-themed anthem takes over social media

Kuberaa
Entertainment

‘Kuberaa’ review round-up: Fans call Dhanush’s performance ‘god-level’ while Rashmika surprises in Kammula’s slow-burn crime drama

Harry Potter’s Stephen Fry brands JK Rowling
Entertainment

Stephen Fry slams JK Rowling’s “mocking” tone on trans issues, calls her 'radicalised'

More For You

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne sells his own DNA in bizarre tea can stunt ahead of final gig

Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne sells DNA in iced tea cans for £335 as fans rush to ‘clone’ the rocker

Ozzy Osbourne has found yet another way to shock the world, by selling his own DNA. In a bizarre but oddly fitting collaboration, the 76-year-old Black Sabbath legend partnered with beverage company Liquid Death to release a limited run of iced tea cans infused with traces of his saliva. Just ten of these collector's items, each personally sipped and signed by Osbourne, were produced and sold for £335 (₹35,000) apiece. Unsurprisingly, they have all been snapped up.

‘Clone me, you b**s’: Ozzy’s latest stunt sells out

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley appears without dialogue in Brad Pitt’s F1 after major cuts to her role

Getty Images

Simone Ashley cut from Brad Pitt’s 'F1' as director confirms her storyline was removed

Simone Ashley, best known for her breakout role in Bridgerton, won’t have the screen time fans expected in Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula 1 film F1. Despite being part of the film’s promotional buzz and having filmed scenes alongside the main cast, Ashley’s role was trimmed down to a blink-and-miss appearance with no dialogue.

Director Joseph Kosinski confirmed the change, stating that the edit came down to tough decisions made during the final cut. Speaking in an interview, he said, “Every movie has more content than it can use. We had to drop two or three storylines for pacing. Unfortunately, Simone’s was one of them.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa prepares to take over Wembley Stadium with back-to-back shows this weekend

Getty Images

Dua Lipa to headline Wembley Stadium for the first time with Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa is heading home. For the first time in her career, the chart-topping pop star will headline Wembley Stadium in London this weekend, and fans are buzzing with anticipation. The two-night stop is part of her Radical Optimism world tour, which kicked off in Asia and will continue through the end of 2025. Here’s everything you need to know before heading to one of the capital’s biggest gigs this summer.

When, where, and what to expect from Dua’s Radical Optimism shows

Keep ReadingShow less
Mindhunter

Any move forward would be entirely dependent on Fincher’s approval of the scripts

Netflix

Mindhunter might return as a film trilogy, but it's only ‘a chance’ for now, says Holt McCallany

Fans of Mindhunter may have reason to hope again. Although the series has been on indefinite hold since 2019, actor Holt McCallany has revealed that discussions have taken place about reviving the story, not as a third season, but potentially as a trilogy of films on Netflix.

Fincher open to film format revival

Speaking to Comic Book Resources (CBR) in a recent interview, McCallany — who plays FBI agent Bill Tench in the series — said he met with director David Fincher several months ago to discuss the show’s future. According to McCallany, Fincher mentioned a possible return in the form of “three two-hour movies”.

Keep ReadingShow less
What Led to Ju Haknyeon’s Exit From THE BOYZ Amid Police Complaint?

Ju Haknyeon exits THE BOYZ following controversy surrounding Tokyo lounge meet

Instagram/_juhaknyeon_/Getty Images

Ju Haknyeon controversy explained: Why did THE BOYZ member exit the group amid police complaint?

K-pop idol Ju Haknyeon has officially left THE BOYZ following explosive allegations connecting him to a former Japanese adult film actress and an ongoing police investigation. While the singer denied involvement in any criminal activity, the controversy has triggered widespread media attention, emotional fallout among fans, and public apologies from the rest of the group.

Scandal breaks: Photos, police reports, and a contract termination

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc