Sabrina Carpenter says alleged stalker left her in ‘significant and ongoing fear’

Highlights

Sabrina Carpenter has obtained a temporary restraining order against a man she alleges repeatedly appeared at her Los Angeles home.

The singer said the incidents left her in “significant and ongoing fear” for her safety.

Court documents describe allegations of stalking, trespassing and surveillance.

A judge has ordered the man to stay at least 100 yards away from Carpenter and her residence pending a further hearing.

As social media and celebrity culture continue to blur the line between public figures and their private lives, stars are increasingly facing challenges that extend far beyond the spotlight. Sabrina Carpenter's latest legal action serves as a reminder of how admiration can sometimes cross into troubling territory.

Carpenter describes ‘deeply alarming’ incidents

The singer and actress has been granted a temporary restraining order against William Applegate after alleging that he repeatedly appeared at her Los Angeles home and attempted to gain access to the property.

In court filings, Carpenter said the incidents caused her “significant and ongoing fear” and severe emotional distress.

“His pattern of stalking, trespassing, and surveillance has caused me severe and ongoing emotional distress,” she wrote in a signed declaration.

The Grammy-winning star further alleged that the man falsely claimed to know her personally and insisted that she had been expecting him.

According to the filing, one of the most concerning incidents took place on 23 May, when he allegedly reached her front door after entering a neighbouring property and attempted to open it before police arrived.

Repeated visits raise safety concerns

Carpenter alleged that the man returned to her home less than 24 hours after the initial incident and remained outside the property for several hours. She further claimed that he came back again the following day.

The singer described the alleged attempt to enter her home as one of the most disturbing invasions of privacy and personal safety she had experienced.

As part of her application, Carpenter submitted doorbell camera footage and requested protection not only for herself but also for her sister and her sister’s boyfriend, who live with her.

The case reflects a wider issue that has affected numerous high-profile figures, with security experts often warning that intense public fascination can sometimes develop into unhealthy fixation.

Temporary protection granted by court

A judge approved Carpenter’s request for a temporary restraining order, requiring the man to remain at least 100 yards away from the singer, her home, vehicle and workplace. The order also covers the other residents of the property.

A hearing to consider a longer-term restraining order is scheduled for 17 June. The man is also due to appear in criminal court the following day in relation to an alleged trespassing offence.

In a declaration supporting the petition, Los Angeles Police Department detective Peter Doomanis said he believed the man's conduct showed signs of an “irrational fixation” on Carpenter.

One of pop music's biggest stars, Carpenter has enjoyed a remarkable rise in recent years with hits including Espresso, Please Please Please, Taste and Manchild. But her court filing offers a stark reminder that global fame can sometimes bring serious personal challenges away from the stage.