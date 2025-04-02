Messi set to return to India after 14 years for exhibition match in Kerala

Skip to content
Lionel Messi in action against Venezuela in Kolkata in 2011

By Eastern EyeApr 02, 2025
LIONEL MESSI and the Argentina national team will visit Kerala in south India for an exhibition match in October.

It will mark Messi’s return to the country 14 years after his first visit.

In November last year, Kerala sports minister V Abdurahiman announced that Argentina would play two friendly matches in the city of Kochi.

Last Wednesday (26), HSBC India confirmed that it had become the official partner of the Argentine team, aiming to collaborate and promote football in India. The bank announced that the exhibition match will take place in October.

“Under this partnership, the Argentina national football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit India for an international exhibition match in October 2025,” HSBC India said.

Messi’s first appearance in India was in September 2011, when Argentina played a World Cup qualifying match against Venezuela in Kolkata. Argentina won the match 1-0 at the Salt Lake stadium.

