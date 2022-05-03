“Let’s not divide the people and country further,” Sonu Nigam on Ajay Devgn’s language row

Sonu Nigam (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Wading into the ongoing ‘national language row’ that erupted after Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn reacted to Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep’s statement about Hindi no longer being a national language,” well-known singer Sonu Nigam said, “Let’s not divide the people and country further.”

At a recent event for FICCI Flo, Nigam said, “Nowhere in the constitution it is written that Hindi is our national language. It might be the most spoken language, but not the national language.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

He went on to add, “Having said that, are we aware that Tamil is the world’s oldest language? There is a debate between Sanskrit and Tamil. Now, do we face fewer issues with other countries that we want to raise issues within our own country? Why do this? Why have these discussions? Why make enemies within your own country by classification? Let people speak in whichever language they want, let them chill. Our courts pass judgment in English, in flights the air hostess speaks English, and they do not speak Hindi. English has become part of our culture; we need to accept this. Let’s not divide people in this country; there are already enough issues to deal with, we don’t need more.”

