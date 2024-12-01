Leicester man sentenced to life for brutal murder of girlfriend

Raj Sidpara, 50, handed a minimum 21-year sentence for punching, kicking, and stamping on .

Raj Sidpara (Photo: Leicestershire Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A LEICESTER man who brutally attacked his girlfriend and left her to die has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 21 years.

Raj Sidpara, 50, was found guilty of murdering Tarnjeet Riaz, also known as Tarnjeet Chagger, at his home on Tarbat Road on 6 May. The verdict was delivered at Leicester Crown Court last week.

The court heard that Sidpara inflicted severe injuries on Riaz, 44, during a violent assault. She was left with extensive trauma to her face, bleeding on the brain, and 20 broken ribs.

After the attack, Sidpara went to bed, leaving her unattended and unresponsive. Emergency services were only called the following afternoon, by which time Riaz had died.

Judge William Harbage, who presided over the case, described the attack as “savage and merciless.” Addressing Sidpara, he said: “You punched, kicked, and stamped on her in a sustained assault. Your lack of remorse is quite remarkable, and you have steadfastly refused to explain your actions or motives.”

Sidpara had previously admitted to manslaughter, claiming he had not intended to kill or seriously harm Riaz. However, he denied the murder charge. The jury ultimately rejected his claims and found him guilty of murder.

The court also heard about Sidpara’s troubling history of violent behaviour. He had 24 previous convictions for 46 offences, including harassment, threats to kill, and assaults on former partners. He was also diagnosed with alcohol dependence syndrome, which was noted during the trial.

Riaz, known affectionately as “Taz” by her family, had been in a relationship with Sidpara for around five months.

Her brother, Balraj Chagger, expressed the family’s devastation in a victim impact statement, “Tarnjeet, or Taz as we knew and loved her, was always there for us and yet when she needed us most, we could not help her. We had no idea how bad things were and this feeling will haunt us for ever.

“Raj took advantage of a woman half his strength and his cowardice and violence cost Taz her life and has shattered our lives forever. There was no emotion and no remorse from Raj for his actions. To think my sister was in a relationship with this monstrous man and to think how he had treated her – all Taz ever wanted was to be loved.”

Detective inspector Emma Matts, the senior investigating officer in the case, highlighted the tragic nature of the crime. “Tarnjeet was killed by someone who should have supported and protected her. Instead, she faced fear and brutality. While the person responsible is now behind bars, her family is left with unanswered questions and an overwhelming sense of loss,” she said.

This sentencing coincided with Leicestershire Police’s support for White Ribbon Day, a global initiative aimed at addressing violence against women and girls. DI Matts stressed the importance of tackling domestic abuse, “Often victims don’t feel able to share what’s happening behind closed doors, but it’s vital they seek support before it’s too late.”

(with inputs from PTI)