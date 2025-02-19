Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Leicester’s 'unhealthy' fast food outlets spark obesity concerns

The city came in 17th of 152 local authority areas for the number of unhealthy eateries

Leicester’s 'unhealthy' fast food outlets sparks obesity concerns

A Leicester City council spokesman said the authority was “aware of the increasing number of takeaways in the city”

Getty Images
Hannah Richardson
By Hannah RichardsonFeb 19, 2025

LEICESTER ranks among the top 20 areas of England with the most fast food joints compared to its population. The city came in 17th of 152 local authority areas for the number of unhealthy eateries, with 153.5 for every 100,000 residents.

The figures, published by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, show an increase in such outlets, up from 137.1 per 100,000 in 2017.

The statistics cover a range of shops selling foods such as burgers, pizza, kebabs, chicken, Indian takeaways, Chinese takeaways, and fish and chips.

Comparatively, Leicestershire ranks 128th, with a rate of 88.8 fast food outlets per 100,000 people, up from 80.2 in 2017.

The findings follow the news that more than a quarter of Year Six pupils in the city are classed as obese. NHS data published in November revealed 25.8 per cent of children aged 10 and 11 who live in the city fell into that category for the 2023-2024 academic year, up slightly on the previous academic year when 25.2 per cent fell into that category.

A further 13.4 per cent were classed as overweight, but not obese in 2023-2024, the data showed, with 57.6 per cent considered to be a healthy weight.

The remaining 3.2 per cent were classed as underweight. The city rate was also higher than the national average, which sat at 22.1 per cent for obesity, while 62.5 per cent were considered to be a healthy weight.

A Leicester City council spokesman said the authority was “aware of the increasing number of takeaways in the city” and was “committed to addressing” this. They added: “We are concerned about the proportion of children who are over-weight.

“We promote healthier eating through campaigns and partnerships with schools, health professionals, and community groups, aiming to reduce fast food consumption. Our healthy weight pledge aims to create a city where everyone can achieve and maintain a healthy lifestyle, and where the healthy choice is the easy choice.”

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

fast foodleicesterunhealthy eateriesoffice for health improvement and disparitiesleicester fast food

Related News

Stricter knife laws will save lives, says Ronan Kanda’s sister
Featured

Stricter knife laws will save lives, says Ronan Kanda’s sister

Young & Latham Shine as New Zealand Posts 320-5 Against Pakistan
Cricket

New Zealand post 320-5 as Young, Latham score centuries against Pakistan

Chhaava' review
Entertainment

'Chhaava' review: Overblown historical is crushed by its own excessive weight

Anjali Mehta
'Mrs.' review: Hindi remake of 'The Great Indian Kitchen'
Entertainment

'Mrs.' review: Hindi remake of 'The Great Indian Kitchen' carries strong message

Anjali Mehta

More For You

5 wellness trends that will define 2025 – and how to try them

Plan a sustainable and mindful approach to health this year

2025's Top 5 Wellness Trends!

AS 2025 unfolds, the wellness landscape continues to evolve, blending cutting-edge technology with a renewed appreciation for traditional wisdom. This year, the focus is shifting towards personalised, sustainable, and mindful approaches to health.

Here are five key trends shaping well-being in the year ahead:

Keep ReadingShow less
Obesity drug
Boxes of Wegovy are seen at a pharmacy in London. (Photo: Reuters)

GPhC tightens rules for online obesity drug prescriptions

The General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC), which oversees UK pharmacies, has introduced stricter rules for online pharmacies prescribing obesity drugs. The regulator said the changes aim to prevent individuals from receiving medicines that could pose health risks.

The new guidance, updated for the first time in three years, follows concerns about how some online pharmacies dispense weight-loss drugs.

Keep ReadingShow less
Getting set for a fitness journey

Bijan Azarmi

Getting set for a fitness journey

Bijan Azarmi

THE pressure to get fitter often discourages people from starting or causes them to give up soon after beginning. However, there are simple steps that can help navigate this challenging path toward better health through exercise.

With that in mind, Eastern Eye asked London-based fitness expert and personal trainer Bijan Azarmi to share his top tips for starting a physical health journey and staying motivated.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priya Kaul: Finding hope in the face of difficulties

Priya Kaul

Priya Kaul: Finding hope in the face of difficulties

Asjad Nazir

DR PRIYA KAUL discovered her connection to unseen energies as a child and always felt drawn to helping others.

This early enlightenment, combined with personal challenges, led her to a spiritual path of self-healing and empowering others. Today, as a respected spiritual life coach and healer, she helps people reconnect with their inner strength, heal themselves, and re-invent their relationship with life. Using a variety of techniques, she views her work as a calling rather than a career.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manisha-Koirala-Ovacome

Ovacome’s CEO, Victoria Clare, welcomed Koirala’s appointment, highlighting the impact her advocacy could have

Manisha Koirala joins UK cancer charity Ovacome as ambassador

BOLLYWOOD actor Manisha Koirala has been announced as the new ambassador for Ovacome, the UK-based ovarian cancer support charity.

Koirala, who overcame stage 4 ovarian cancer nearly a decade ago, will work with the organisation to support patients, promote early detection, and address health inequalities.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc