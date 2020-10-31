Laxmii: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani feature in the new poster of the film with its new title

Murtuza Iqbal







Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb was receiving backlash on social media as people felt that the title of the film was hurting their religious sentiments. A couple of days ago, the makers decided to change the title and made it Laxmii.

Well, today Akshay took to Instagram to share the new poster of the film featuring himself and Kiara. The poster has the new title Laxmii written on it.

The actor captioned the post as, “Ab harr ghar mein aayegi #Laxmii! Ghar waalon ke saath taiyaar rehna 9th November ko!🤩 #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #YehDiwaliLaxmiiWali @kiaraaliaadvani @offl_lawrence @shabskofficial @tusshark89 @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip #CapeOfGoodFilms #ShabinaaEntertainment #TussharEntertainmentHouse @zeemusiccompany.”







While earlier all the posters featured only Akshay, this is the first poster which features even Kiara. Akshay and Kiara have been paired opposite each other for the first time, but they had featured together in last year’s release Good Newwz.







Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii is a remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. The original movie was also directed by Lawrence and he featured in the film as a lead.

Laxmii was slated to hit the big screen on Eid this year, but due to the pandemic, the film was postponed and later the makers decided to release it on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie will start streaming on the OTT platform on 9th November 2020. However, it will get a theatrical release in a few countries like Australia, New Zealand, and UAE.





