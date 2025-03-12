Lab-grown food may hit UK shelves in two years

In a world where technology is reshaping every aspect of our lives, it’s no surprise that the food on our plates is next in line for a revolution. Lab-grown meat, dairy, and even sugar could be available for human consumption in the UK within the next two years, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA). This development marks a significant milestone in the journey towards sustainable and innovative food production. But as the UK prepares to embrace this futuristic fare, questions about safety, ethics, and environmental impact loom large.
What is lab-grown food?
Lab-grown food, also known as cultivated or cell-based food, is produced by cultivating animal or plant cells in controlled environments. For example, meat is grown from animal cells in bioreactors, while sugar alternatives can be created by modifying yeast or other microorganisms. These products are designed to replicate the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of traditional foods but without the need for large-scale farming or animal slaughter.
The science behind this innovation is groundbreaking. Companies like Ivy Farm Technologies in Oxford are already producing lab-grown steaks using cells from Wagyu and Aberdeen Angus cows. Meanwhile, Dr. Alicia Graham, a researcher at Imperial College London, has developed a sugar alternative by introducing a gene from a berry into yeast, creating a sweetener that doesn’t contribute to weight gain.
Why the rush to market?
The UK is a global leader in the science of lab-grown food, but its regulatory framework has lagged behind other countries. Singapore became the first nation to approve cell-cultivated meat for human consumption in 2020, followed by the US in 2023 and Israel in 2024. In contrast, UK companies have faced a slower and more cumbersome approval process, leaving them at a competitive disadvantage.
The FSA is now working to fast-track the approval process, aiming to complete safety assessments for two lab-grown products within two years. This initiative is part of a broader effort to align regulations with the needs of innovation, reducing bureaucracy and duplication. According to Prof. Robin May, the FSA’s chief scientist, the goal is to ensure consumer safety while fostering a thriving industry.
“We are working closely with companies and academic groups to design a regulatory structure that supports innovation but prioritises safety above all else,” Prof. May told BBC News.
The promise of lab-grown food
Proponents of lab-grown food argue that it offers a sustainable solution to some of the most pressing challenges of our time. Traditional livestock farming is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and water pollution. Lab-grown alternatives require significantly fewer resources and produce far less waste.
Moreover, these products could address health concerns associated with conventional diets. For instance, Dr. Graham’s sugar alternative could provide a healthier option for fizzy drinks and other sweet treats, while lab-grown meat could be engineered to reduce saturated fats and increase beneficial nutrients.
The economic potential is also significant. The UK government sees lab-grown food as a key driver of job creation and economic growth, particularly in the wake of Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic. By supporting this emerging industry, the UK could position itself as a global hub for food innovation.
Concerns and criticisms
Despite the promise, lab-grown food is not without its critics. Some argue that the involvement of companies in shaping regulations represents a conflict of interest. Pat Thomas, director of the campaign group Beyond GM, warns that deregulation could compromise safety and transparency.
“These companies stand to benefit the most from looser regulations,” she said. “If this were any other type of food product, we would be outraged by the lack of oversight.”
Others question the environmental benefits of lab-grown food. While it may reduce the need for livestock farming, the energy-intensive nature of cell cultivation could offset some of the gains. Additionally, lab-grown foods are classified as ultra-processed, a category increasingly linked to health issues such as obesity and heart disease.
“We are in an era where we are trying to reduce ultra-processed foods in our diets,” Thomas added. “These products have never been part of the human diet before, and we don’t yet know the long-term effects.”
What’s next for the UK?
The FSA’s efforts to streamline the approval process are a step in the right direction, but challenges remain. Companies like Ivy Farm Technologies and MadeSweetly are eager to bring their products to market, but they face a lengthy and uncertain path to regulatory approval.
Dr. Harsh Amin, CEO of Ivy Farm, highlighted the frustration of waiting two years for approval. “If we can shorten that to less than a year while maintaining the highest safety standards, it would help start-ups like ours to thrive,” he said.
As the UK navigates this new frontier, the balance between innovation and safety will be crucial. Lab-grown food has the potential to transform the way we eat, but it must be introduced with caution and transparency. One thing is certain: the conversation about lab-grown food is just beginning. Whether it’s seen as a sustainable solution or a step too far, it’s a topic that will continue to spark debate in kitchens, boardrooms, and government offices across the UK.