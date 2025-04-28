Skip to content
17,781 premature deaths in UK linked to ultra-processed foods

The burden of premature deaths linked to UPF varies across countries

Ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed breakfast cereals as among the most harmful UPF items

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 28, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Consuming high amounts of ultra-processed food (UPF) significantly increases the risk of early death, according to a major international study, leading to renewed calls for tougher regulation.

The research, which involved data from eight countries including the United Kingdom and the United States, found that each 10% increase in UPF consumption raises the risk of dying before the age of 75 by 3%. The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, highlights the widespread impact of UPFs on public health.

Ultra-processed foods, such as industrially manufactured bread, cakes, and ready meals, are implicated in as many as one in seven premature deaths in some nations. Researchers found that UPFs are associated with 124,107 early deaths each year in the United States and 17,781 annually in the United Kingdom.

Eduardo Augusto Fernandes Nilson, the lead investigator from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation in Brazil, explained that the health risks of UPF extend beyond their high fat, salt, and sugar content. Additives such as sweeteners and flavourings, as well as changes that occur during industrial processing, contribute significantly to adverse health outcomes.

The researchers reviewed official dietary and mortality surveys from the UK, US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico. They observed a “linear dose-response association” between UPF intake and all-cause mortality, meaning that as UPF consumption increases, the risk of early death rises proportionally.

The burden of premature deaths linked to UPF varies across countries. In Colombia, Brazil, and Chile, 4%, 5%, and 6% of early deaths respectively were attributed to UPF consumption. However, the figures were markedly higher in Canada (10.9%), the United States (13.7%), and the United Kingdom (13.8%), where UPF intake is more prevalent.

“Premature deaths attributable to consumption of ultra-processed foods increase significantly according to their share in individuals’ total energy intake,” the researchers concluded. “A high amount of UPF intake can significantly affect health.”

The countries with the highest rates of deaths related to UPFs are also those where these foods make up the largest portion of the diet. In the United Kingdom, UPFs account for 53.4% of the total energy intake, according to the National Diet and Nutrition Survey conducted in 2018–19. The figure is even higher in the United States, at 54.5%.

“We first estimated a linear association between the dietary share of UPFs and all-cause mortality, so that each 10% increase in the participation of UPFs in the diet increases the risk of death from all causes by 3%,” Nilson said.

He also noted that UPFs affect health beyond the individual impact of high contents of sodium, trans fats and sugar. “The industrial processing of foods and the use of artificial ingredients, including colourants, artificial flavours and sweeteners, emulsifiers and other additives, contribute significantly to the negative health effects. Assessing deaths from all causes associated with UPF consumption provides an overall estimate of the impact of industrial food processing on health,” he added.

While the highest burden of UPF-related illness and deaths currently occurs in high-income countries, the trend is growing in low- and middle-income nations as well, according to the researchers.

The study’s authors have called on governments around the world to introduce stronger measures to address the issue. They recommended actions such as tighter regulation of food marketing, particularly towards children, restrictions on the sale of UPF in schools and workplaces, and the introduction of taxes on ultra-processed food products to discourage consumption.

This study adds to a growing body of evidence linking UPFs to serious health conditions, including cancer, heart disease, and a higher overall risk of dying before 75. However, the researchers cautioned that their findings show an association rather than a direct causal relationship between UPF consumption and early death.

Previous research supports these findings. For example, a study published last year in the BMJ found that individuals who consume the most UPFs have a 4% higher overall risk of death and a 9% higher risk of dying from causes other than cancer or heart disease. That study identified processed meats, sugary products, and ultra-processed breakfast cereals as among the most harmful UPF items.

In response to the findings, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We have already taken action to end the targeting of junk food adverts to children, across TV and online, and we have handed local authorities stronger powers to block applications for new takeaways near schools.

“We are also commissioning research to improve the evidence on the health impacts of Through our Plan for Change, we will shift the focus from sickness to prevention, reducing the burden of obesity on public services and the NHS.”

The growing concern over UPFs reflects a broader shift towards prioritising preventive health measures and reducing the consumption of industrially processed foods in favour of whole and minimally processed options.

Experts Warn UK MPs: Shouting Can Harm Children's Brain Growth

Critical words received in childhood often underpin later anxiety, distress, and low self-esteem

iStock

Parents shouting at children can alter brain development, experts warn UK MPs

Being shouted at by parents can cause lasting changes to children's brain development, leading to mental health difficulties and challenges in maintaining friendships, experts are set to tell MPs.

At a meeting in Westminster on Monday, specialists in child development and mental health will highlight how verbal abuse by adults can have serious and lifelong consequences for children. Research shows that such abuse affects children’s ability to experience pleasure and can make them view the world as a threatening place.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow's interest in wellness and food began in part due to her father’s battle with throat cancer

Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow returns to sourdough and pasta after years of ‘hardcore’ diets

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she is returning to eating foods she once restricted, including sourdough bread, pasta, and cheese, after following a strict paleo diet for several years. The Oscar-winning actress, who has become a prominent health and wellness advocate, has been vocal about her diet choices throughout her career, particularly through her lifestyle business, Goop.

In a recent episode of her Goop podcast, Paltrow discussed her food journey and how her eating habits have evolved over the years. She explained that she had previously gone through a "hardcore macrobiotic" phase, describing it as an "interesting chapter" where she became deeply focused on eating extremely healthy foods. This period saw her embracing a diet rich in seasonal and local foods, with an emphasis on fish, vegetables, and rice, while eliminating dairy and sugar.

Asian community

Menopause is a universal transition - one every woman will experience in her lifetime

iStock

Breaking the silence: Why Asian women must talk about menopause

Kiran Singh

For many women in the Asian community, the journey through perimenopause and menopause is still shrouded in silence, confusion, and, at times, shame. It’s often seen as something we just have to “put up with” quietly, as though struggling through it alone is a badge of honour. But the truth is, menopause is a universal transition - one every woman will experience in her lifetime - and it is time we start talking about it, especially within our cultural communities where silence often masks suffering.

We all go through it - so why don’t we talk about it?

Menopause doesn’t arrive overnight. For most women, it begins subtly during perimenopause, which can start as early as your late 30s or early 40s and last for several years. According to the NHS and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), over 30 recognised symptoms of perimenopause range from hot flushes and night sweats to anxiety, low mood, brain fog, and joint pain.

Great guide to building healthy eating habits

Good nutrition is the foundation of an active lifestyle

Great guide to building healthy eating habits

Nesreen G and Jayeeta Dutta

PHYSICAL exercise is important when it comes to fitness, but what we fuel our body with plays an equally vital role in achieving sustainable results.

The key to long-term fitness success is developing mindful eating habits that nourish the body and soul, enhance performance and help maintain a healthy lifestyle. This does not necessarily mean following a restrictive diet or complicated meal plans. It is about finding a sustainable balance that works for you.

The Chase’s Paul Sinha shares Parkinson’s update after major health scare

Sinha’s message was one of resilience and realism

Getty

The Chase’s Paul Sinha shares Parkinson’s update after major health scare

Paul Sinha, known to viewers of ITV’s The Chase as “The Sinnerman,” has spoken candidly about his experience living with Parkinson’s disease. During an appearance on Loose Women on Thursday, 17 April, the comedian and quizzer reflected on his journey from diagnosis to managing the condition day to day.

Sinha, who was diagnosed with the progressive neurological disorder in 2019, revealed that his earliest symptoms were not what many would typically associate with Parkinson’s.

