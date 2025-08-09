Kylie Jenner stuns in black bikini as she kicks off 28th birthday celebrations

Highlights:

Kylie Jenner shared sultry black bikini photos ahead of her 28th birthday on 10 August.

The reality star posed with a glass of red wine and showed off early luxury gifts from Kris Jenner and Miu Miu.

Fans and celebrity friends, including Hailey Bieber, left comments praising her look.

Kylie also revealed her Kylie Cosmetics mini ‘Cosmic’ fragrance will return for her birthday weekend.

Kylie Jenner is closing out her 27th year in signature style, with a striking black bikini look, a glass of red wine, and a stream of luxury gifts. The beauty mogul and reality TV star, who turns 28 on 10 August, shared a series of photos on Instagram on 8 August showing her soaking up the sun in a plunging tie-front bikini top paired with low-rise black leggings.

The Kardashians star captioned the post, “Last Friday as a 27-year-old,” giving fans a preview of her pre-birthday celebrations. In the carousel of photos, Kylie posed outdoors while holding a wine glass, tousling her hair, and flashing her French tip manicure.

Hailey Bieber was quick to leave a comment, assuring her friend, “28 is better, I promise,” while actress Elle Fanning kept it simple with a fire emoji. Fans also flooded the post with compliments and birthday wishes, with one calling her “the most Leo Leo of our time.”

Kylie Jenner poses in a black bikini ahead of her 28th birthday celebrations Instagram/kyliejenner





What birthday gifts has Kylie Jenner received so far?

Kylie’s pre-birthday spoils were nothing short of extravagant. Her mother, Kris Jenner, surprised her youngest daughter with a custom casino-style poker table complete with a red bow, matching chairs, and personalised playing cards featuring Kylie’s most memorable looks. “Best birthday gift ever!!!!” Kylie wrote on her Instagram Stories, tagging her mom.

Fashion house Miu Miu also joined the celebrations early, gifting Kylie a pink handbag worth approximately £2,500 (₹2,65,000). “Ahhh best birthday ever,” she gushed in her Instagram caption.

Kylie Jenner shows off her birthday gifts Instagram Screengrab/kyliejenner





Kylie Jenner’s summer of bold swimwear looks

The black bikini moment is just the latest in a series of headline-making swimwear posts from Kylie this summer. In May, she vacationed in Turks and Caicos with sister Kendall Jenner, where both showed off a rotation of tiny bikinis. Kylie’s looks ranged from a red rhinestone set to a metallic gold keyhole bikini, each documented in photo carousels for her 400 million-plus Instagram followers.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also recently unveiled a swimwear collaboration with Frankie’s Bikinis, adding to her growing fashion portfolio.





Kylie Cosmetics birthday surprise for fans

Alongside her personal celebrations, Kylie is marking her 28th with a treat for her beauty brand’s loyal customers. She announced that mini versions of her Cosmic fragrance, priced at £15 (₹1,600), will be restocked for the birthday weekend. “Mini Cosmic is back this weekend for my bdayyy,” she wrote alongside a clip of a miniature Kylie doll spritzing the perfume.





Why Kylie Jenner’s posts always spark conversation

Kylie’s pre-birthday bikini photos fit into a well-established pattern of her using Instagram as both a personal diary and a curated marketing platform. From candid poolside shots to carefully staged product reveals, her posts routinely attract millions of likes and thousands of comments within hours.

Kylie Jenner enjoys a glass of wine during her pre-birthday poolside shoot Instagram/kyliejenner





And while the internet loves to debate her every look, from outfits to luxury purchases, it’s clear the youngest Kardashian-Jenner knows how to keep the spotlight firmly on her. With her 28th birthday just around the corner, fans can expect more celebrations, more glamour, and likely, a few more viral fashion moments.