  • Thursday, October 28, 2021
Kunal Kemmu starts shooting for ZEE5’s Abhay 3

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Kunal Kemmu on Thursday announced that he has started shooting for the third season of his successful crime thriller series Abhay.  The show, directed by Ken Ghosh, features the actor in the title role of an investigative officer. Abhay is a ZEE5 Original that has dropped two seasons so far.

Kemmu, who was last seen in Lootcase (2020) on Disney+ Hotstar, took to Instagram and posted an announcement poster of the series. “And it begins… again! Abhay 3 @zee5premium @kenghosh19 @zeestudiosofficial. Shoot begins,” the 38-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Alongside the note, Kemmu posted a picture of the show’s clapperboard. The image also features a sleek shiny metallic gun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Ghosh shared another poster of the show, writing that Abhay 3 will be “dark, crazy, twisted, and evil.”

Produced by BP Singh, Abhay 3 also features Nidhi Singh and Asha Negi in principal characters. The first season of Abhay was released in 2019 and marked the digital debut of Kemmu. It received a great response from critics and audiences alike. The second season started streaming in 2020 and managed to replicate the success of its predecessor. The previous seasons of the ZEE5 show also featured Ram Kapoor and Chunky Pandey in prominent roles.

Kunal Kemmu started his acting career as a child artist. He made his debut in a leading role with Mohit Suri’s 2005 film Kalyug. The actor is known for delivering memorable performances in several films such as Go Goa Gone (2013), Malang (2020), Lootcase (2020) and the Golmaal series.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

