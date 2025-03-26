Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Mob ransacks Mumbai club after comedian Kunal Kamra mocks former chief minister

The performance last Sunday (23) in Mumbai included a parody song referring to Eknath Shinde, the number two figure in the state government, as a “traitor”.

Mob ransacks Mumbai club after comedian Kunal Kamra mocks former chief minister

Kunal Kamra

Wikipedia
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 26, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

A MOB ransacked a club in Mumbai after a stand-up comedian ridiculed one of the city’s leading politicians from the stage, prompting a police investigation into the performer.

Kunal Kamra, one of India’s leading comics, is known for his acerbic commentary on Indian politics.

His performance last Sunday (23) in Mumbai included a parody song referring to Eknath Shinde, the number two figure in the state government, as a “traitor”.

Soon after the show finished, supporters from Shinde’s Shiv Sena party stormed The Habitat comedy venue and began wreaking havoc.

Footage widely shared on social media showed dozens of men throwing chairs, smashing light fittings and breaking apart paintings mounted on the wall. At least 20 people were being sought in relation to the vandalism at the club, local media reported.

The Habitat said in a Monday (24) social media post that it was shutting its doors until it determined the “best way to provide a platform for free expression” without putting the venue “in jeopardy”. Police were attempting to locate Kamra after an official complaint was registered against him for making defamatory remarks.

Maharashtra state chief minister - and Shinde’s boss – Devendra Fadnavis said the comedian “should apologise” and that “insult of leaders cannot be tolerated”.

“Everyone has a right to perform stand-up comedy. But freedom should not be unrestrained behaviour... Action will be taken against him as per the law,” the Indian Express quoted him as saying.

The “traitor” remark was a reference to Shinde’s decision to switch his political allegiance in 2022, precipitating a weeklong political crisis in the state that forced the resignation of the then chief minister.

Kamra has yet to publicly comment on the incident.

eknath shindeindian standupparody songkunal kamra

Related News

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt
Asia

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt faces blasphemy charges over controversial perfume launch

India Stops Release of UK’s Oscar Entry 'Santosh' Over Controversy
Entertainment

India blocks release of UK's Oscar entry film 'Santosh' over controversial themes

Nick Jonas shares daughter Malti’s adorable nickname for the Jonas Brothers
Entertainment

Nick Jonas shares daughter Malti’s adorable nickname for the Jonas Brothers

Akshata Murty appointed trustee of Victoria and Albert Museum
UK

Akshata Murty appointed trustee of Victoria and Albert Museum

More For You

Elon Musk

X's legal challenge is its opposition to the Indian government’s "Sahyog portal"

Getty Images

Elon Musk’s X sues Indian government over allegations of censorship and IT Act misuse

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has taken legal action against the Indian government, challenging its interpretation of the country’s Information Technology (IT) Act and accusing authorities of arbitrary censorship. The lawsuit, filed in the Karnataka High Court on March 20, 2025, reflects the ongoing tension between social media platforms and governments around the world over content regulation. The core of X's complaint revolves around the Indian government’s use of Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, which the company argues is being misused to bypass due legal processes and silence online expression.

This lawsuit not only highlights the conflict over free speech in India but also draws attention to the broader debate on government control versus platform accountability in the digital space.

Keep ReadingShow less
Court freezes assets tied to Sheikh Hasina and family members

Sheikh Hasina

Court freezes assets tied to Sheikh Hasina and family members

A DHAKA court on Tuesday (18) ordered the freezing of 31 bank accounts linked to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her family members and their associates over corruption allegations against them, according to media reports.

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the bank accounts – belonging to Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana, nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and their related organisations - hold a total of Tk 3.9 billion (£24.9 million), reports Prothom Alo.

Keep ReadingShow less
India urges US ‘to censure Sikh separatist outfit as terror threat’

Rajnath Singh and Tulsi Gabbard in New Delhi on Monday (17)

India urges US ‘to censure Sikh separatist outfit as terror threat’

INDIA has asked the US to list a Sikh separatist group as a terrorist organisation, an Indian government source said on Tuesday (18).

This comes more than a year after the US announced it had foiled a plot with Indian links to assassinate a leader of the group in the US. Washington went public about the plot in November 2023 and later charged a former Indian spy officer with directing the attempt on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canada citizen and the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), in an episode that tested the growing India-US friendship.

Keep ReadingShow less
Balochistan universities closed due to 'security concerns' after siege

Pakistan’s Frontier Corps inspect the site of a militant ambush on a train in Pehro Kunri, Balochistan, last Saturday (15)

Balochistan universities closed due to 'security concerns' after siege

PAKISTAN’S volatile Balochistan province ordered the closure of three universities in recent weeks due to “security concerns,” an official said on Tuesday (18), as separatist attacks surge in the region.

Two universities in the provincial capital of Quetta were ordered to close for an “indefinite period” last week, while on Tuesday, a third was instructed to switch to virtual learning, a provincial administration official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Keep ReadingShow less
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar with Wang Yi (right)

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar with Wang Yi (right)

S Jaishankar: ‘Delhi’s global interests shape its regional ties'

INDIA today sees itself as a global power or, at least, a country with global interests, which is why Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has spoken of its equation with Russia, China and notably the Middle East.

India’s external affairs minister was in conversation last Wednesday (5) in London with Bronwen Maddox, director of the Royal Institute of International Affairs at Chatham House.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc